Rich must not be given priority for Covid-19 vaccine - Pope

Pope Francis has warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

"The pandemic is a crisis. You don't come out of it the same - either better or worse,'' Francis said, adding improvised remarks to his planned speech for his weekly public audience.

"We must come out better" from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pope said. After the pandemic, the world could not return to normality if normal means social injustice and degradation of the natural environment.

"How sad it would be if, for the Covid-19 vaccine, priority is given to the richest," he said.

"It would be sad if this vaccine were to become the property of this nation or another, rather than universal."

He added it would be scandalous if all the economic assistance, most of it using public funds, ended up reviving industries that don't help the poor or the environment.

"The pandemic has laid bare the difficult situation of the poor and the great inequality that reigns in the world,'' Francis said. "And the virus, while it doesn't make exceptions among persons, has found in its path devastating, great inequalities and discrimination," adding it had increased them.

Throughout the pandemic, many poor, who often have jobs that don't allow them to work from home, have found themselves less able to shelter from possible contagion during stay-at-home strategies enacted by many nations to reduce the contagion rate. Access to the best health care for the poor is often impossible in many parts of the world.

Francis said on one hand, "it's indispensable to find the cure for such a small but tremendous virus, that brings the entire world to its knees".

On the other, "we must treat a great virus, that of social injustice, of inequality of opportunity, of being marginalised and of lack of protection of the weakest".

