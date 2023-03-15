| 1.6°C Dublin

Revealed – the harrowing war crimes in Ukraine that may never be prosecuted

The country is to begin trying to bring the culprits of sexual violence crimes to justice, as its troops battle on

Marina (not her real name) is one of dozens of civilians who have reported sexual violence by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Photo: Simon Townsley Expand

Harriet Barber

One month into living under Russian occupation in northern Ukraine last March, Marina (not her real name) cycled cautiously through her village. She was five doors from her elderly parents’ blue garden gate when three soldiers ordered her to stop. Grabbing her hair, they dragged Marina into a neighbour’s empty house.

They forced me to strip naked,” the 47-year-old said, picking at the skin around her fingernails. “I asked them not to touch me, but they said: ‘Your Ukrainian soldiers are killing us’.”

