Return journey: Aid convoy bus picks up Ukrainian refugees bound for Ireland

At dawn on Saturday, women and children gathered at a bus stop outside a shopping centre in Rzeszow, an hour from Poland’s border with Ukraine, waiting for a coach to Cork.

Shortly after 5am, the coach from Cronins Coaches pulled up. Its doors opened, spilling out its crew of mostly Cork volunteers, and the icy, early morning gloom seemed to lift a little.

The women and children had put in long, fraught journeys to reach the border and safety from the war.

As the sun rose, they prepared for another long- haul trip, this time to a foreign country most if not all of them – had never set foot in before.

The coach to Cork is part of a humanitarian run organised by Safe Harbour for Ukraine, a group of friends who decided to drive a busload of aid to the Polish/Ukraine border and return with Ukrainian women and children in need of shelter from war.

Some of the women had heard about the coach to Cork through word of mouth.

Sofiya Kovhevmik, who fled from the war-torn region of Kharkiv, Oblast, said she heard about the bus from an Irish friend she once met in Ukraine. They stayed in touch during the war and he told her this was her opportunity to get shelter.

But for Sofiya, she hopes her stay will be short. “I want to come home to Ukraine,” she said, before boarding the bus with her mother, Anna.

Kosta Shyrobokov, who runs aid into Ukraine, collected his sister, Alina Hbebneva and her children, Polina, aged nine, and three-year-old Nadia, from the Slovakian border, where they had sought refuge from Ukraine.

He drove overnight to bring them to Rzeszow and the bus bound for Cork.

Safe Harbour for Ukraine is one of the dozens of community responses to the spiralling humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s escalating attack on Ukraine.

John Dennehy, a tech entrepreneur and driving force of the initiative, launched a GoFundMe page two weeks ago to raise funds for the humanitarian run.

He launched a public appeal for supplies and for families happy to provide shelter for the Ukrainian guests he planned to bring back to Ireland. Since then, donations and offers of accommodation have flooded in.

The convoy that arrived at Rzeszow on Thursday night was loaded with food, clothing and, most importantly, medical supplies destined for desperate communities trapped in battle zones.

Boxes of medical supplies that were donated in Cork are destined for a priest currently sheltering in a basement in Kyiv with 100 people, some of whom are disabled and most of them elderly.

One of the medical items the priest most needed was anti-anxiety medication for the traumatised civilians.

Mr Shyrobokov said: “There are so, so many people, mostly kids, elderly people and disabled people. They have no source of income, no food, no nothing. They basically sleep on the floor. They get by with some food, but they need so much first.”

The aid will be driven on to Kyiv by Finnish volunteers working inside Ukraine.

The Safe Harbour for Ukraine bus was on track to arrive in Cork this morning with 32 Ukrainians on board.

The group plans to fly another 12 refugees to Ireland in the coming days. They will spend their first nights in Ireland in a hotel, however many have already been matched with families.

The new arrivals will also be linked up with vital services such as health care, counselling, and whatever they need to rebuild their lives, said Mr Dennehy.