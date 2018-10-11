The family of a retired British couple who were killed in a flash flood on the tourist island of Majorca had been "looking forward to their latest adventure abroad", their family said.

Retired couple who died in Majorca floods tragedy 'had been looking forward to latest adventure'

Tony and Delia Green, who were in their 70s and had been married for 55 years, died when their taxi was swept away by surging waters near the coastal resort of S'Illot on Tuesday night.

Their relatives said in a statement released through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) that the couple, who retired 14 years ago, would be "missed by everyone who knew them".

The couple, originally from Atherton, Greater Manchester, spent their final years living in Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, and regularly visited the fishing town of Cala Bona on the island, having developed "a taste for travel", the statement said.

It continued: "They were looking forward to their latest adventure abroad.

"The family take some solace from the knowledge that they died together."

Authorities on the island said 12 people died after torrential rain deluged the region around the town of Sant Llorenc, about 40 miles east of the capital, Palma.

The FCO statement, written by Delia and Tony's children, said: "We are deeply shocked by the sudden passing of our parents Delia and Tony Green in the tragic events in Majorca...Delia and Tony were a loving, kind and caring couple. They were at their happiest when they were with their family and friends."

Mr Green was formerly a headteacher and spent some of his career in Germany, before moving to Moffat with his wife following retirement.

The couple died along with taxi driver Juan Sillero.

"Our thoughts also go out to their taxi driver and his family who are coming to terms with their loss as well," their children said.

"They will all be missed by everyone who knew them.

"We would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to our family as we come to terms with losing our parents. "

Friend Emilio Dicerbo said everyone in Moffat would be "devastated" by their deaths.

The 84-year-old retired ice cream merchant said: "They were a very friendly, lovely couple.

"Tony would always get out a bit to the shops most mornings and we would have a blether.

"He liked to go have a game of pool, he loved his wee bit of potted plants outside his front door - he did tend his plants, very neat and tidy.

"He was a (retired) publican and head teacher.

"When Delia was out she would always have a blether, but she was very limited (due to bad health).

"They were a very friendly couple, just normal.

"Everyone will be devastated. Just the kind of characters they were - very friendly."

Some parts of the island received up to 9in (23cm) of rainfall in a matter of hours on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses described having minutes to find safety as the water levels rose, inundating houses and catching motorists off guard.

The floodwaters tore down trees, swept numerous cars and trucks into piles of twisted metal and buried streets under mud.

Mr Green, 77, and his wife, 75, were being driven to a hotel in Cala Bona when the taxi was caught in the floodwaters, Diario de Mallorca reported.

Rescue workers reportedly found the car submerged and on its side at the mouth of the torrent in S'Illot at 2am (1am BST) on Wednesday.

Military divers found the couple's bodies still inside, while Mr Sillero was later found lifeless nearby, the paper said.

