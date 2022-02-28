| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Rethinking Irish neutrality does not mean having to send troops to war’

Former Nato adviser and cyber warfare expert Chris Kremidas-Courtney says hybrid threats have created virtual battlefields as well as conflict zones on land

Retired US Lt Col Chris Kremidas-Courtney says it is hybrid and cyber warfare that is most likely to affect Ireland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Expand
Stock Image Expand

Close

Retired US Lt Col Chris Kremidas-Courtney says it is hybrid and cyber warfare that is most likely to affect Ireland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Retired US Lt Col Chris Kremidas-Courtney says it is hybrid and cyber warfare that is most likely to affect Ireland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Stock Image

Stock Image

/

Retired US Lt Col Chris Kremidas-Courtney says it is hybrid and cyber warfare that is most likely to affect Ireland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Ireland may have to rethink its neutrality policy to defend Europe in a globalised world, a former Nato adviser says.

But the expert in hybrid and cyber warfare feels that a shift in our concept of neutrality means we could help defend against aggressors from behind keyboards to counteract cyber threats, and not necessarily firing guns on a battlefield.

Most Watched

Privacy