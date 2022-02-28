‘Rethinking Irish neutrality does not mean having to send troops to war’

Ireland may have to rethink its neutrality policy to defend Europe in a globalised world, a former Nato adviser says.

But the expert in hybrid and cyber warfare feels that a shift in our concept of neutrality means we could help defend against aggressors from behind keyboards to counteract cyber threats, and not necessarily firing guns on a battlefield.

Chris Kremidas-Courtney served 32 years in the US government, including secondments abroad such as tours as political adviser to the commander of the Nato training mission in Iraq, assistant political adviser to the commander of Nato’s joint force headquarters in Naples, policy planner at the US Mission to Nato and deputy defence adviser at the US Mission to the EU.

The retired lieutenant colonel is a recognised expert on hybrid threats, disinformation, and future threats based on emerging and disruptive technologies.

“What is neutrality in a globalised world in which we’re so interdependent economically and financially, and our communications are so connected,” he asks.

“I think in the Cold War neutrality had cleaner lines. There was the East and the West and they had very separate economies, and of course Ireland was a neutral state in the Cold War within the broader western democratic sort of world.

"And that means something completely different from being Finland that’s sharing a border with the Soviet Union at the time,” he adds.

But Kremidas-Courtney says hybrid threats in an information age targeting elections as well as financial, economic, and energy systems have changed the dynamic and created virtual battlefields as well as conflict zones on land.

“I can order a pizza and have it delivered to some strange person I’ve never met in Singapore, and someone from Mongolia can reach out to me and tell me something that might make me doubt my own sense of reality. This is the level of interconnectedness we have today. There is an ability to surgically reach people with information, and with disinformation.”

He thinks it is this sort of hybrid and cyber warfare which is most likely to affect Ireland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“What we’re seeing now in this current conflict with Ukraine is much more cyber activity. The Russians aren’t as targeted. They’re a bit sloppier (than the West). Let’s say they’re attacking a Ukrainian bank which has a connection through different systems to an Irish bank. The chances of spillover are obviously going to be there.

But what questions will Ireland ask itself in the future on the neutrality issue, and what questions might be asked of Ireland?

“In a lot of ways we’ve seen the definition of neutrality change and morph over time. It’s a lot more difficult to define today. I think of the struggle I have to define neutrality today, and that is nothing compared to the challenge the politicians will have to explain it to the people. I think the first question for Ireland would be how do we define neutrality in this age? And the second question is – is that something that is going to be compatible with its membership of the EU, or does that need to change?,” he says.

“I think Ireland will be expected to chip in more to EU military spending. Will Ireland be expected to spend more on certain military capabilities if there’s some kind of broader agreement within the EU for that?,” adds Kremidas-Courtney.

“I think regardless, there will be some very difficult budget decisions coming in the next year or two for a number of European EU member states,” he adds, saying changing our stance on neutrality does not necessarily mean sending soldiers to a frontline.

“There’s so much of the work of countering disinformation done by civil society actors who care about democracy and the truth.

"You don’t have to wear a uniform, you don’t have to pick up a gun to have to play a part in any of this. I think disinformation in particular is so important [to be aware of] for democracy because, without truth there’s no accountability, and without accountability there’s no democracy,” he says.

Mr Kremidas-Courtney said aggressor countries are adept at recruiting criminal gangs to do their cyber-hacking and engage in hybrid war so they can create a lot of confusion and cripple computer and banking systems without being held directly accountable.

“The thing people don’t understand about cyber attacks is that it doesn’t mean there’s a bunch of Russian military guys sitting behind keyboards, but a lot of times they’ll go on the dark web and recruit cyber mercenaries or hackers-for-hire,” he said.

“I think, based on western sanctions, for the EU, United States, UK and others, if there are any kind of reprisal attacks, if I was Mr Putin I would primarily rely on franchising that out to criminal gangs because that gives you deniability.

“That’s going to present some difficult challenges for governments because how do you tell your people that you’re taking it out on a government when it was a criminal gang that did the hacking?

"We have seen a pattern from the Russians over several years of using criminal gangs and organised crime as an instrument of state power. Hybrid [war] is hidden. Hybrid doesn’t always have an exact return address,” he adds.