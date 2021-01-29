Restrictive abortion law takes effect in Poland, sparking more protests   

People protest against new anti-abortion laws, near the ruling Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Czarek Sokolowski

A near-total ban on abortion has taken effect in Poland and triggered a new round of nationwide protests three months after a top court ruled that the abortion of congenitally damaged foetuses is unconstitutional.

Led by a women’s rights group, Women’s Strike, people poured onto the streets of Warsaw and other cities late Wednesday. More demonstrations took place last night. Poland’s top human rights official denounced the further restriction of what was already one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, calling it a tragedy for women.

“The state wants to further limit their rights, risk their lives, and condemn them to torture,” said Adam Bodnar, the human rights commissioner, or ombudsman, whose role is independent from the Polish government.

“This offensive is opposed by civil society.” The only remaining legal justifications for abortion under Polish law are if the woman’s life or health is at risk, or if a pregnancy results from a crime like rape or incest.

The restriction of abortion comes amid a broader erosion of civil liberties and democratic norms under right-wing populist governments in Poland, as well as Hungary.

The erosion of democratic rights in the two nations also is spreading to other parts of ex-communist central Europe.

Poland’s constitutional court on Wednesday issued a justification of a controversial October ruling that bans abortions in cases of foetuses with congenital defects, even ones so severe that there is no chance of survival upon birth.

The government then published the court’s ruling in a government journal. Those steps were the formal prerequisites required for the new law to enter into force.

Reproductive rights activists say many hospitals had already started cancelling procedures which until Wednesday were theoretically still legal, fearing possible repercussions. Members of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, which is aligned with the Roman Catholic Church, had often sought the new restriction. They argued that it was a way to prevent the abortion of foetuses with Down syndrome, which have made up a significant share of the legal abortions in Poland.

Amnesty International said it’s “a terrible day for women and girls in Poland”, as bans never prevent abortions and push them underground.

Online Editors