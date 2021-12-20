Restrictions loom across Europe as ominous Omicron spreads at lightning pace

Protesters used rented scooters to block streets as missiles were hurled during a rally in Brussels against restrictions in Belgium. Photo: Johanna Geron/Reuters

The Netherlands went into lockdown yesterday and the possibility of more Covid restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spread rapidly.

In the United States, White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci urged people travelling to visit loves ones to get booster shots and always wear masks in crowded public spaces.

He said Omicron was “raging through the world” and that travelling would increase the risk of infection even among vaccinated people. Since the start of the month, US Covid cases have risen 50pc.

Dutch urban centres were largely deserted as the country began a snap lockdown that threw people’s Christmas plans into disarray.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the shutdown on Saturday evening, ordering the closure of all but essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places from yesterday until at least January 14.

Acknowledging the poor timing of another lockdown, he said: “I can hear the whole of the Netherlands sighing. All this, exactly one week before Christmas. Another Christmas that is completely different from what we want.

“Very bad news again for all those businesses and cultural institutions that rely on the holidays.”

The head of the Dutch public health institute, Jaap van Dissel, described the shutdown as a preventative move that would “buy time” for more people to get booster vaccines and for the nation’s healthcare system to prepare for a possible new surge in infections.

Omicron, a very contagious variant first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, has raced around the globe and been reported in 89 countries, the World Health Organisation said at the weekend.

It added the number of Omicron cases was doubling in 1.5 to three days in areas with community transmission, but noted that much remains unknown about the variant, including the severity of the illness it causes.

While the Netherlands took the plunge and shut down much of public life to prevent its healthcare system from being overwhelmed, several other European governments are considering additional curbs – at a time when businesses count on people spending more heavily than usual on shopping, entertainment and travel.

Overall, Covid infections are rising in 64 out of 240 countries and territories tracked by Reuters, with 12 countries recording more cases than at any point during the pandemic, including the UK.

British health secretary Sajid Javid refused yesterday to rule out the chance that Boris Johnson would impose further restrictions before Christmas.

He said the UK government was taking the “sobering” advice of its scientists seriously, was watching the data closely, and would balance both against the broader impact of restrictions on areas such as businesses and education.

Mr Johnson is reeling after a series of scandals and missteps, and more than 100 of his own Conservative MPs this week voted against the UK government’s latest measures to tackle what he had warned was going to be a “tidal wave” of Omicron cases. Mr Javid insisted Mr Johnson was not too politically weak to bring in further curbs if necessary.

In Italy, the government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in infections during the holiday period.

After meeting with ministers last Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi could mandate that people who have been vaccinated also show a negative test to access crowded places, including nightclubs and stadiums, according to the Corriere della Sera daily newspaper.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health minister Karl Lauterbach ruled out a Christmas lockdown yesterday but warned a fifth Covid wave could no longer be stopped, adding that he viewed mandatory vaccination as the only way to end the pandemic.