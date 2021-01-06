Restaurant to ask diners their height and weight before meal

Customers will be asked to provide their height, weight and age and indicate how much exercise they plan to do later that day. Photo: Antonis Liokouras

A new restaurant in Belgium has been criticised for requesting prospective diners’ vital statistics so that it can create “perfectly tailored portions” for them, in a gimmick inspired by professional cyclists.

Kwiek is due to open later this month in Ghent, initially as takeaway-only, due to Belgium’s ongoing Covid-19 ban on restaurant dining.

Before placing their orders, customers of the Mediterranean-influenced restaurant will be asked to provide their height, weight and age, as well as how much exercise they plan to do later that day. Meals will then be tailored appropriately to suit individual needs.

Veal meatballs, peppered steak and spicy tempeh are on the menu, but chips – a staple of Belgian cuisine – will be absent.

The idea came from trained dietitian Robbe Vandenhoucke, who was inspired by professional cycling’s adherence to strict eating regimes during endurance races such as the Tour de France.

“Cyclists get daily servings that are personalised. Based on weight, height, but also based on how they will race that day. So a climber gets more on the day of a big mountain stage than when he goes along quietly in the peloton during a flat stage,” Mr Vandenhoucke told De Standaard.

When he and girlfriend Laura De Meyer open Kwiek later this month, the kitchen will take into account all the information provided by diners and prices will reflect how much ends up on the plate. Customers can also opt to choose the portion size of their meals themselves.

The restaurant has provoked online criticism, including accusations that Kwiek will serve only “carrots and water” to some customers and that the kitchen will end up giving the wrong nutritional guidance.

“We will not judge whether a customer should lose or gain weight,” the restaurant said on Instagram, in response to mounting criticism that it would dole out unwanted advice. It reiterated that its metric would not just use Body Mass Index.

Kwiek’s owners were also keen to emphasise that their method might mean that diners get more food than they expected. (© Telegraph Media Group Limited)

Telegraph.co.uk