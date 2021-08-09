Residents urged to flee as blaze devours pristine forests on Greek island

Pillars of billowing smoke and ash turned the sky orange and blocked out the sun above Greece’s second-largest island yesterday as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and encroached on villages, triggering more evacuation alerts.

The fire on Evia, an island of forested mountains and canyons laced with small coves of crystalline water, began on August 3 and cut across the popular summer destination from coast to coast as it burned out of control. Scores of homes and businesses have been destroyed and thousands of residents and tourists have fled, many escaping the flames via flotillas that even operated in the dark of night.

The blaze is now the most severe of dozens that broke out in Greece in the wake of the country’s most protracted heat wave in three decades, which sent temperatures soaring to 45C for days and created bone-dry conditions.

“It’s already too late, the area has been destroyed,” Giannis Kontzias, mayor of the northern Evia municipality of Istiaia, lamented on Greece’s Open TV. Residents of nearby villages had been urged to head to Istiaia, a town of 7,000 that firefighters battled to save overnight.

Acrid, choking smoke hung in the orange-grey air, turning the day into an apocalyptic twilight as people headed towards the pebble beach at the seaside village of Pefki, on Evia’s northern tip, dragging suitcases, clutching pets and helping elderly relatives.

The coast guard said three patrol boats, four navy vessels, one ferry, two tourist boats and numerous fishing and private boats were on standby at Pefki to evacuate residents if necessary.

In dramatic scenes yesterday afternoon, fast-moving flames encroached on Pefki, burning trees on the fringes of the village and even in some yards. Panicked residents raced with water tanks and hoses, in a seemingly futile effort to extinguish the fire.

Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the large number of fires in Europe this summer, from Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.

Massive fires also have been burning across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, forcing the evacuation on ­Saturday of a dozen villages.

In all, wildfires have burned nearly 15 million acres this year in Russia. In the US, hot, dry, gusty weather has also fuelled devastating wildfires in California.