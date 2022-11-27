Remote warfare is gradually shifting the balance of power towards Kyiv

It wasn’t the biggest bang of the war. But the sudden flash that briefly illuminated the Russian port of Novorossiysk on November 18 had significance that went well beyond its blast radius.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicle — maritime drones that are changing the balance of power in the Black Sea and could profoundly reshape the future of naval warfare.

The first publicised action by Ukraine’s radio-controlled bomb boats was in the early hours of October 29, when more than half a dozen of them attacked Russia’s Black Sea fleet at Sevastopol.

Footage from on-board cameras released by the Ukrainians showed black metal vessels charging at high speed across a choppy grey sea as machine gun and cannon rounds raised white plumes around them.

Remote control is now good enough to dispense with kamikaze helmsmen

The Russian ministry of defence said that the nine aerial drones and seven marine drones involved scored only “insignificant damage” against one ship — the minesweeper Ivan Golubets — and the protective boom at Yuzhnaya Bay. Independent analysts said the frigate Admiral Makarov also appeared to have been badly damaged, although it does not seem to have sunk.

But it is not sinkings that are the mark of success. It is that the attacks have spooked the Russian navy.

“It’s going to go down in history,” said HI Sutton, an independent defence analyst. “It is not the first time it has been tried, but it is the first time it has been successful and it has happened at scale.

"It is very much what we can expect going forward. It would almost be unrealistic in a future conflict to not involve these.”

The success of the drones lies less in the relatively modest damage they have so far inflicted and more in their projection of threat.

The October 29 raid mostly targeted shipping outside the narrow entrance of Sevastopol bay, but at least one or two boats appear to have got inside — penetrating what should have been impregnable counter measures at the entrance to Russia’s most strategically important harbour.

An unmanned surface vehicle of unknown type, thought to be a Ukrainian naval drone

An unmanned surface vehicle of unknown type, thought to be a Ukrainian naval drone

That alone is a major achievement. Sailing a drone boat into Novorossiysk, which was supposedly out of range of Ukrainian attacks, must be doubly alarming for the Russians.

“The Russians have completely changed their defensive posture in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk,” said Mr Sutton. “They’ve increased the boom — the floating barriers across the harbour mouth — and changed procedures to close them much more frequently.

"Every warship, even a powerful warship, that leaves Sevastopol is now escorted by fast craft.”

Combined with a series of other threats, the drone strikes have helped to effectively confine the Russian surface fleet in the Black Sea to its harbours. That helps secure critical shipping lanes out of Odesa and further diminishes the threat of shelling or amphibious assault on Ukraine’s unoccupied southwestern coastline.

Russia’s submarines, which western navies say are far more effective and well run than its surface fleet, remain a threat. But Moscow’s once undisputed dominance of the sea war is over.

Unmanned bomb ships are nothing new. Even before Francis Drake sent fireships against the Spanish Armada in 1588, admirals thought about ways to get close to the enemy without risking their own crews.

Western navies — and the British and US navies in particular — have been thinking about fending off fast-moving small boats ever since an al-Qaeda suicide bomber on a speed boat attacked the USS Cole in 2000. But a rapid development of technology since then has created a revolution.

Remote control is now good enough to dispense with kamikaze helmsmen, and falling costs mean drones can be made and deployed quickly and in large numbers — given a little ingenuity and improvisation. The Ukrainian boats show strong signs of both.

A Ukrainian soldier with a drone near Bakhmut on Friday last

A Ukrainian soldier with a drone near Bakhmut on Friday last

Images released by the Ukrainian military, together with a photo from Russian sources of a boat that washed up on the Crimean coast two weeks before the Sevastopol raid, show a sharp-prowed, narrow-beam speed boat about 18-feet long.

Mr Sutton matched the engine system visible on the video to a petrol-

driven water jet used on commercial jet skis produced by Canadian firm Sea-Doo — readily available on the commercial market.

Towards the bow, a rotatable camera is affixed on a small tower. Towards the stern, another low tower contains what may be the communications array used for control: possibly a Starlink terminal.

Ukrainian ground forces have used Starlink — a satellite-based web provider owned by Elon Musk — extensively for secure communications in battle.

The only visible bits of military-grade, non-commercial kit are two pressure detonators taken from a Soviet-designed FAB-500 aerial bomb. Further details — including who pilots the remote-controlled boats and where from — remain a Ukrainian secret.

Russia has accused Britain of involvement — a charge the UK ministry of defence denies.

The Ukrainian ministry of defence, which appealed for crowdfunding to build more of the drones, has put the price per unit at 10 million Ukrainian Hryvnia, or about €213,000 — not cheap, but a good price for taking out a multi-million-dollar warship.

Both sides in the war are making extensive use of air drones — from the purpose-built Bayraktars (favoured by Ukraine) and Orlan-10s (Russia’s main reconnaissance drone), to cheap Iranian-built Shahed 136 ‘kamikaze’ devices and shop-bought quad-copters modified to drop hand grenades.

The sea is a different proposition.

Warships are simply too big and complex to feasibly become entirely unmanned, says naval journalist Ali Kefford. Nonetheless, “drones are very much the way forward", she said. “The Ukrainians are also very savvy with their maritime warfare. But that is where we are all going.”

The drones’ advantage is in numbers: only one has to get through to score a hit, and it is incredibly difficult for even modern warships to respond to a dozen or more fast-moving threats simultaneously.

According to Tom Sharpe, a retired Royal Navy officer who faced down Iranian boats when he commanded a frigate in the region, the best protection for a fast warship is either a rough sea, or sailing out of the drone’s operating range.

But in a confined space like Sevastopol harbour, or even a small sea like the Persian Gulf or the Black Sea, that is impossible.

In that case, survival relies on a “layered defence” — combining early intelligence and helicopter overwatch, “then lots of fast automated weapons and aggressive manoeuvring to deal with the attack when it happens”.

Even then, “if you are not highly trained for it and have not practised recently, or you’re not paying attention, then you are in big trouble. By the time you see it, it is too late. If I was a Russian captain and I saw these things coming, I would be worried.”

Conventional navies — in particular the British, American, and Chinese — are experimenting with their own uncrewed surface vehicle programmes, though most focus on reconnaissance and force protection.

Swarm attacks, says Mr Sutton, have generally been viewed as a threat to counter rather than an opportunity to exploit — possibly because of the association with suicide bombers.

That has now changed. Ukraine’s remote-controlled bomb boats offer low risks and high returns. Their arrival could have profound consequences.