Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’ to be re-stretched following damage

A priceless Rembrandt painting, The Night Watch (pictured right), is to be re-stretched to remove wrinkles in the canvas, the Netherlands’ national museum has announced.

The 3.8-metre by 4.5-metre canvas will be removed from its wooden stretcher next month and placed on a new one to remove rippling that was caused when the world-famous painting was housed in a temporary gallery while the Rijksmuseum underwent major renovations from 2003 to 2013.

The oil-on-canvas work depicts an Amsterdam civil militia and shows off Rembrandt’s renowned use of light and composition to create a dynamic scene.

The museum said the ripples were probably caused by “excessive climatic fluctuations in the gallery” where it hung during the rebuilding work on its home in Amsterdam.

“We feel this is very important to do for the long-term preservation of the painting,” said Petria Noble, the museum’s head of paintings conservation.

“The deformation is then expected to relax somewhat and the painting then will assume a flatter, more even surface.”