Remains of girl (9) who disappeared from wedding in French Alps found

Jean-Yves Coquillat said investigators found some of Maelys De Araujo's remains in a snow-covered ravine, six months after she went missing.

The Grenoble prosecutor said Nordahl Lelandais, a 34-year-old man, told investigators he killed her "involuntarily," hid the body and then returned to the wedding party before eventually dumping the body in the ravine.

Lelandais had been a guest at the wedding on August 27 in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, near the mountain city of Chambery.