Wednesday 14 February 2018

Remains of girl (9) who disappeared from wedding in French Alps found

Samuel Osborne

The remains of a nine-year-old who disappeared from a wedding celebration in the French Alps have been found, authorities said.

Jean-Yves Coquillat said investigators found some of Maelys De Araujo's remains in a snow-covered ravine, six months after she went missing.

The Grenoble prosecutor said Nordahl Lelandais, a 34-year-old man, told investigators he killed her "involuntarily," hid the body and then returned to the wedding party before eventually dumping the body in the ravine.

Lelandais had been a guest at the wedding on August 27 in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, near the mountain city of Chambery.

The prosecutor said Lelandais did not explain the circumstances of the girl's death. A former army dog handler, Lelandais had already been charged in her disappearance.

More to follow...

Independent News Service

