'Remain' groups to launch £1m campaign for public vote on final Brexit deal

The campaign will call on the British parliament to give the public a vote on the terms of the final deal, with the chance to stay in the EU if they vote against it.

MPs from all three major political parties, including Anna Soubry, a Tory, and Chuka Umunna, from Labour, will join forces with anti-Brexit campaigners to demand the chance to remain - branded The People's Vote. Richard Reed, a businessman and the vice-president of the National Union of Students, is also expected to speak at a rally in central London to launch the campaign on Sunday.

The £1m has been raised by nine pro-Remain groups to fund the campaign, which already has a logo and poster. It comes as pro-Remain MPs and peers prepare to force Prime Minister Theresa May to reconsider the UK's Brexit position through a series of votes in the House of Lords after the Easter recess next week.

Mrs May could face a number of heavy defeats as the lords prepare to back amendments including one that could keep the UK in the customs union, making it impossible to conduct trade deals around the world. Bill Cash, chairman of the influential European Scrutiny Committee, said: "They are completely defying the British people who made a decision which was given to them by parliament itself.

"The latest polling says 65pc of the British people do not want a second referendum; they are living in a parallel universe." © Daily Telegraph London

Telegraph.co.uk