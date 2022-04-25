Relief in Brussels as centrist Emmanuel Macron fights off far-right to win second term

Far left demonstrators carry an anti-Macron sign in the streets of Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron celebrate as the first election projections being announced on a screen in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he arrives to deliver a speech after being re-elected as president, following the results in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, during his victory rally at the Champs de Mars in Paris, France, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

News that Emmanuel Macron has won another five years as French president was greeted with relief in Brussels and other capitals across the European Union.

As polling stations closed across France, a vote sample projected that Mr Macron was set to win 58pc of the vote compared with 42pc for his hard-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Several European leaders quickly congratulated President Macron.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “Together we will make France and Europe advance.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he hoped Mr Macron’s re-election would continue EU and Nato co-operation at a time of war in Europe.

“We hope to continue our extensive and constructive cooperation in the EU and Nato,” Mr Rutte said.

Mr Macron is strongly pro-EU, backing policies such as post-Covid economic development. As with his original election in 2017, he used the EU anthem, Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, as background music as he made his way to address exultant supporters beneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

But Ms Le Pen had pledged big changes to cornerstone EU policies, signalling an early collision course with the European Union. In a robust address to her supporters, she pledged to continue tough criticisms of French and EU leaders and pointed to her 12 million votes as her party’s best ever result.

Allies in the western Nato military alliance doubted Ms Le Pen’s commitment at a time of war in Ukraine. During the campaign she was criticised for her long-standing admiration of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Yesterday’s second-round vote was a run-off between the pair after an earlier vote a fortnight ago dumped the 10 other contenders – many of whom made a very poor showing.

In that round-one vote, Mr Macron led with 28pc compared with Ms Le Pen’s 23pc.

The campaign went up a gear over the past two weeks, with Ms Le Pen accused of being “pro-Putin” despite the Ukrainian invasion. Mr Macron has been accused of being “arrogant, aloof and a president for the rich”.

But while turnout, estimated at 72pc, was high by Irish and international standards, observers said it may be the lowest since 1969. There was also much speculation about the volume of spoiled or blank voting papers – a protest about the choice being restricted to the centre-right Macron and the hard-right Le Pen.

This is the third time since 2002 that left-leaning French voters have been forced to choose between the lesser of two evils. Supporters of the radical leftist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the France Unbowed party polled 7.7 million votes, or 22pc, in round one and just missed replacing Marine Le Pen in the run-off by 400,000 votes.

Mr Mélenchon urged his supporters not to vote for Le Pen yesterday and many were expected to abstain. Last night, he expressed delight at her defeat, saying it was the eighth time either her or her father, Jean Marie Le Pen had lost a presidential election.

Mr Macron can expect no grace period after many, especially on the left, voted for him only reluctantly to block the far-right from winning.

Protests that marred part of his first mandate could erupt again quite quickly, as he tries to press on with pro-business reforms.

“There will be continuity in government policy because the president has been re-elected. But we have also heard the French people’s message,” health minister Olivier Veran said.

But his first major challenge will be the parliamentary elections on June 12 and 19. Opposition parties on the left and right this week start a campaign push to deprive Mr Macron of the parliamentary majority he needs to govern effectively.

Across the EU, victory for the centrist, pro-European Union Mr Macron is seen as a reversal of trends such as Britain’s exit from the EU, the 2016 election of Donald Trump and the rise of a new generation of nationalist leaders.

In his victory address, he pledged to be “a president for all” and he acknowledged those who voted not for him – but against Ms Le Pen “to make a barrage against the extreme right. He also referred to the rate of voter abstention and promised to listen more.