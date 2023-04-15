| 2.6°C Dublin

Relief for Emmanuel Macron as pension reforms get green light to be made law despite protests

Protestors chant as they demonstrate through central Paris yesterday. Photo: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images Expand

Protestors chant as they demonstrate through central Paris yesterday. Photo: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Elizabeth Pineau

French President Emmanuel Macron’s flagship pension reform, which triggered weeks of nationwide protests, received the Constitutional Council’s green light yesterday and can now be signed into law and enter into force swiftly.

The legislation, which pushes up the age at which one can draw a full pension to 64 from 62, has led to huge and sometimes violent protests in recent weeks.

