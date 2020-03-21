Relative of Putin sets up party for elections

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's relatives has launched a political party and said he wants to contest parliamentary elections next year, the 'Kommersant' daily reported yesterday.

Roman Putin, son of President Putin's cousin Igor, told 'Kommersant' in an interview that his People of Business party was a right-wing conservative project aimed at supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

His party would support the ruling pro-Putin United Russia party in parts of the country where it lacked seats, he said.

Like President Putin, Roman Putin (42) is a former employee of Russia's FSB security service. He said he had not discussed his political plans with the president, but did not anticipate problems.

"I have my own position and I intend to promote it through political processes," he told 'Kommersant'. "... Even in America under Bush there were many Bushes - governors, senators."

Irish Independent