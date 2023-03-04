| 4.2°C Dublin

Refugee who survived Italian migrant boat tragedy had fled Turkey quake

A piece of the boat and an item of clothing from the deadly migrant shipwreck near Crotone, Italy. Expand

Close

Nick Squires

An Afghan refugee who survived this week’s migrant boat tragedy in Italy had also survived the earthquake in Turkey last month, escaping from a detention centre after it was damaged.

The 29-year-old man, named as Kabiry Rohullah, recounted his story to Italian police, who are investigating the capsizing of the migrant boat off the coast of Calabria on Sunday, a disaster which has claimed at least 68 lives. Another 57 people are missing, feared dead.

