Refugee crisis is heartbreaking, but the stoicism shown by displaced women and children shines through

Refugee child: Along the eight border crossings from Poland into Ukraine, more than 1.7m refugees have come across over the past three weeks since the war began with the Russian invasion. The vast majority are women and children, who have left their homes in Ukraine and come across on foot, often taking days to get to the border and queueing for hours to get across. Arriving to safety in Poland and the European Union, they are tired, cold, hungry – and traumatised. Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren is covering the refugee crisis for this newspaper and photographed refugee boys and girls who have fled the war, whom he met at the border crossings in Medyka, Dorohusk, Kroscienko, Korczowa and Prezemsyl.

Parts of the south-east of Poland are reminiscent of Celtic Tiger Ireland, with motorways popping up. The road network heading to the border with Ukraine is being overhauled with brand new routes, some still being finished off. Along the motorway, near the airport in the city of Rzeszow, you can clearly see the US Army’s Patriot anti-missile defence launcher battery, which has been moved from Germany. Convoys of Polish army flat-bed trucks covered in tarpaulins – 40 at a time – move towards the border carrying supplies.

By the way, anyone with an interest in Brexit who wants to see what an EU border and customs post looks like should pay a visit. It’s not just a customs officer with a barrier. The 500km Polish-Ukraine border has eight crossing points, each with enormous customs facilities. Without the Northern Ireland protocol, Dundalk to Newry would have a similar infrastructure.

One new road in progress runs to the border post at Medyka from the large town of Przemsyl. The roadworks are just weeks from being finished, but are now clogging up traffic bringing refugees from the border. Police cars escort buses to get them through fast. Beside the border is a series of small bureau de change huts where travellers exchange currency, and car parks for those who don’t have insurance to drive on both sides of the border, heading over on short hops. There’s also a Biedronka supermarket, the Polish discount version of Lidl or Aldi. It’s effectively the only solid building alongside the border. When the sliding door opens, a welcome blast of warm air wafts out. As a result, the entrance has become a haven for about a dozen refugees at a time, who have walked across from Ukraine and are waiting for a lift. The alternative is sitting out in the cold or in an aid agency tent.

The presence of the fully stocked and busy supermarket here on this frontline serves to illustrate how this is a different kind of refugee crisis. It’s not what we’ve seen in the past in Third World countries, where those fleeing conflict or famine arrive into vast camps in isolated areas in neighbouring, equally poor countries, where aid agencies then struggle to provide them with food and shelter.

The Ukrainian refugee crisis sees women and children fleeing the war predominantly arriving into a fully-developed country and neighbouring allies who are well resourced and willing to help. Mainly, the refugees are bringing small amounts of luggage in a suitcase. When they arrive across the border, they have access to food, clothing, a bed and a system to bring them on to a new temporary home. That’s assuming they can get across the border.

The major challenge for aid agencies is getting food and medicine into the war-torn parts of Ukraine, which are now too dangerous to approach without a humanitarian corridor. Across Europe there has been a generous response with aid arriving. Part of the problem is ensuring the aid is a help, rather than a hindrance. At the back of the sports hall in Medyka, where a refugee reception centre has been set up, boxes and bags of donations from ordinary people are stacked high and line corridors. Volunteers are struggling to sort through it all, let alone put it to use.

Sending a box of clothes or tins of food from Ireland is a well-meaning act, but questions have to be asked about where it’s going, who actually asked for it, who is sorting through it and how it is going to be distributed.

Here’s where the professionals come in, as Irish aid agencies have partner charities on the ground. In a refugee centre near the Dorohusk, aid stations are run by Caritas, the Polish version of Trócaire and a partner of the Irish charity, providing clothes, food and toys for families who need it. Fabulous volunteers, like Svetlana and Lukasz, bring women and children through tables of food and piles of clothing. Caritas are also providing financial assistance to refugees, with the first families receiving payments yesterday in Warsaw. The scheme will expand, using a bank payments system. Initial one-off sums, of the same value as the social welfare in Poland, will be made available to registered refugees. It’s just an example of how a donation to a charity in Ireland for Ukrainian refugees will help those families.

The scenes at the border, as streams of people constantly come across, are harrowing, heartbreaking and harsh. In the midst of all the trauma though, there are heart-warming moments. At the Hrebenne border crossing, a policeman in full combat gear and armed with a submachine gun sees two little boys come across with their mother. He goes to his van, walks over to them and taps them on the arm. They turn and look up at the policeman who gives them a new teddy bear each. In the cold, their faces light up.

The stoicism shown by the women and children, whose lives and families have been torn apart, is the enduring characteristic that shines through at the border. Sadly, the fear is the refugee crisis will get worse as the war escalates.