Refugee aid convoy leaves Ireland for Ukraine border after people of 18 countries in one Irish community rally support

Volunteers get ready to see the convoy on its way

Volunteers get ready to see the convoy on its way

An aid convoy has departed Ireland for the Polish-Ukraine border to help refugees after a remarkable collection campaign backed by 18 different nationalities living in one Irish community.

The aid shipment - masterminded by Noreen Cody, Carla Silva, Edyta Kowalczyk and Heather O'Connell - has been hailed as a wonderful reflection of modern multicultural Ireland and the determination of ordinary people to stand by the Ukrainian people in their hour of need.

More than 20 aid shipments will depart Ireland for Poland, Hungary and Romania over the weekend.

Dozens more are planned for later this month.

Read More

The women organised the special aid appeal in Fermoy, Co Cork - and were astonished by the public reaction with hundreds of people making donations of clothing, dry and tinned foodstuffs as well as sanitary products, blankets and sleeping bags.

It was hoped to send a van full of aid to help Ukrainian refugees but that expanded into an articulated lorry of donations with further aid still pouring in.

Donations were made by Portuguese, Brazilian, Polish, Ukrainian, Slovak, Czech, German, French, UK, Lithuanian, Latvia and Estonian people living in the area as well as many others.

To further underline the broad community backing of the Ukraine appeal, two local schools - Coláiste an Chraoibhin and St Colman's College - had students attend the collection rally to help with loading donated goods onto lorries.

"People wanted to do whatever they could to help the Ukrainian people," Noreen said.

Councillor Frank O'Flynn attended the collection rally to help load the donated aid and said it was a show of Irish solidarity.

"Irish people have been deeply moved by what Ukrainians have been enduring and want to stand by them in the same way that other countries stood by us over 100 years ago."

Another aid appeal is being run by Bus Éireann.

They are hosting a Fill-A-Bus appeal to aid those displaced by the war in Ukraine with collections across Cork this weekend - and a special collection drive in Douglas between 10am and 3pm today (Saturday).

Volunteer drivers who have been delivering aid to orphanages linked with existing charities in Belarus for seven years are backing the campaign.

Derry O’Shea and John Barry have been delivering shipments of aid to orphanages in Belarus since 2015.

Each year they fundraise locally and drive trucks with donated goods over 5,000km from Cork to Belarus and back which are provided to local orphanages, schools and social centres for children impacted by the Chernobyl nuclear incident in 1986.

This year, in recognition of the humanitarian situation caused by the war in Ukraine, which has displaced many people to surrounding countries, drivers will deliver all donated goods to the Polish border later in March.

Members are being asked to donate first aid kits, sleeping bags, toiletries and baby items and non-perishable foods.

These will be distributed by volunteers to individuals and families in need near the Polish border in the coming weeks.

"Everyone in Bus Éireann has been saddened by the impact of the war on Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis on the Polish border as a result of individuals and families being displaced,’’ explained Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager-South Aled Williams.

"All goods which are collected will be distributed through existing charities to those in need.’’