Red Hugh hopes are dashed as big skeleton find has all 10 toes

Spanish archaeologists searching for the remains of Red Hugh O'Donnell thought they had finally found him after they unearthed a "big and strong man" in his believed resting place.

However, their hopes were dashed when they cleared away four centuries of dust and clay and found the mystery man had all 10 toes.

Red Hugh lost two big toes to frostbite after he escaped English kidnappers in his teens.

The Irish rebel hero's dying wish in September 1602 was to be buried in the Chapel of Wonders at a Franciscan monastery in Valladolid in northwest Spain.

His wish was granted and he received a hero's burial in a plot generally reserved for noblemen, earls and bishops.

However, the monastery itself and the burial chambers were lost during a period of civil and religious upheaval around the 18th century.

Historian Dr Hiram Morgan, of University College Cork, said she believed the absence of big toes could be the defining clue in identifying his remains.

Now in its second week, an excavation to recover both his remains and possibly the original coffin of explorer Christopher Columbus has taken a fascinating twist.

By late yesterday afternoon, archaeologists had uncovered 12 intact skeletons and believe they may be at the brink of a crypt most likely to contain Red Hugh's remains.

Carlos Burgos, the communication manager for the excavation project, explained why the excavation team thought they finally had Red Hugh.

"This morning we are looking at the big body of a man, quite strong, but he had the feet complete," he said. "So it wasn't him. Everybody knows the story of the toes here. We have altogether 12 bodies and all of them are in very good condition.

"We are at the entrance of the Chapel of Marvels, the place where the archaeologists know the body of Christopher Columbus and Red Hugh was buried."

While hopes of finding Red Hugh in the coming days are high, the way forward is not simple as part of the chapel was destroyed.

Irish Independent