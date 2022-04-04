A team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday to evacuate civilians, a spokesperson said, citing security conditions.

"Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today," spokesperson Jason Straziuso said in emailed comments to Reuters.

Previous attempts by the Red Cross to reach the city over recent days and weeks have not succeeded.

The latest comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is keen to send new types of military aid to help Ukraine, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday, adding that Kyiv had asked for help in defending against Russian ships.

"Certainly the prime minister is keen to look beyond what we have already provided," the spokesman said, declining to provide specifics.

"We are aware of the requests from the Ukrainians for equipment to defend themselves from ships and we are looking into what we can do."

And yesterday, Western allies yesterday vowed not to rest until Vladimir Putin is held accountable for war crimes after the discovery of hundreds of dead civilians on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Mass graves with limbs and heads sticking out of the ground were uncovered after Russian soldiers withdrew from Irpin and Bucha, two suburbs north-west of the capital.

Graphic images of the dead left on street corners or front gardens emerged yesterday, shocking the international community into new calls for those behind the atrocities to face justice.

In some cases Ukrainians appeared to have had their arms bound and been murdered, including children. Others who appeared to have been fleeing were beheaded.

Russia's chief investigator on Monday ordered an official examination of what he called a Ukrainian "provocation" after Kyiv accused the Russian military of massacring civilians in the town of Bucha.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee, ordered that a probe be opened on the basis that Ukraine had spread "deliberately false information" about Russian armed forces in Bucha, the committee said in a statement.

Massacre

The shocking scenes were compared with the Srebrenica massacre, which saw more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims killed during the Bosnian War, and led to claims of genocide.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, called for Russian soldiers’ mothers to be shown the images, adding: “See what b******s you’ve raised. Murderers, looters and butchers.”

Expand Close A mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photo: AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photo: AP

He also said his citizens “are being destroyed and exterminated”.

The bodies of 410 civilians found in formerly Russian-occupied territory around Kyiv are being examined by forensic experts as Ukrainian prosecutors prepare war crimes cases.

Mr Johnson promised last night to send specialist police and military investigators to help the International Criminal Court’s investigations with a view to bringing charges in The Hague.

Ukraine yesterday accused Russian forces of carrying out a “massacre” in the town of Bucha.

Russia’s defence ministry denied the allegations, saying footage and photographs showing bodies in Bucha were “yet another provocation” by the Ukrainian government.

“Bucha massacre was deliberate,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the images as “a punch in the gut,” while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent inquiry.

Read More

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia must pay for “war crimes”.

Mr Johnson said his government would step up sanctions, as well as military and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

“Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that Western allies would agree on further sanctions in the coming days.

Germany’s defence minister Christine Lambrecht said the European Union must discuss banning the import of Russian gas – a departure from Berlin’s prior resistance to the idea of an embargo on Russian energy imports.

Russia requested that the UN Security Council convene today to discuss what Moscow called a “provocation by Ukrainian radicals” in Bucha.

Expand Close Cats are seen near a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko? / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cats are seen near a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko?

In response, the defence ministry in Moscow described photos and videos from the town as a “staged performance”.

Russia has previously denied targeting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes in what it calls a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarising and “denazifying” Ukraine.

Ukraine says it was invaded without provocation.

Ukraine’s foreign minister called on the International Criminal Court to collect evidence of what he called Russian war crimes, while the foreign ministers of France and Britain said their countries would support any such probe. However, legal experts say a prosecution of Putin or other Russian leaders would face high hurdles and could take years.

Human Rights Watch said it had documented “several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations” in the Ukrainian regions of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said prosecutors investigating possible war crimes by Russia had found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv, of which 140 had been examined.

Expand Close President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks on screen at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks on screen at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Russia has pulled back forces that had threatened Kyiv from the north, saying it intends to focus on eastern Ukraine.

Fighting was reported yesterday in several parts of Ukraine. The governor of the eastern Donetsk region said that shelling had continued throughout the night and day.

Russian shelling killed seven people in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Expand Close Local residents walk along a street next to a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Local residents walk along a street next to a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Two explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine yesterday two witnesses told Reuters, just days after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of striking a fuel depot there.

Ukraine evacuated 2,694 people from conflict zones in the south-eastern port of Mariupol and the region of Luhansk yesterday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Ukrainian officials were in discussion with Russia to allow several Red Cross buses to enter Mariupol, she added.

The Red Cross abandoned earlier attempts due to security concerns. Russia blamed the charity for the delays.

Mariupol is Russia’s main target in Ukraine’s south-eastern region of Donbas, and tens of thousands of civilians there have been trapped for weeks.

There was little sign of a breakthrough in efforts to negotiate an end to the war, although Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said talks were due to resume today via videoconference.

Expand Close An interior view shows the theatre destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An interior view shows the theatre destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Tough response

The British Prime Minister will this week seek to galvanise a tough response from allies to the crisis in Ukraine as Russia is accused of massacring civilians, with scenes akin to a “horror movie”.

On its 73rd anniversary, Boris Johnson will hail Nato as the “greatest security alliance in the history of the world” – adding that it has a responsibility to support the Ukrainian people as they fight for freedom with “every fibre of their being”.

It comes after the PM condemned Russia’s “despicable attacks” against Ukrainian civilians in Irpin and Bucha, adding that “we will not rest until justice is served”.

This week he will welcome the Polish and German leaders to Downing Street for discussions on Nato and how to support Ukraine as it stands up to Russian aggression.

On Sunday, Mr Johnson said “no denial or disinformation from the Kremlin” can conceal that President Vladimir Putin is “desperate” and “his invasion is failing”.

An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said dead civilians had been found on the streets of the small city of Bucha and the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, in what resembled a “horror movie”.

Expand Close Local residents walk past a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko? / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Local residents walk past a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko?

In Bucha, north-west of Kyiv, Ukrainian soldiers used cables to drag bodies off a street – from a distance due to fears they may be booby-trapped – as Russian troops withdraw and focus attacks on other parts of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova said the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said the UK was “stepping up” its sanctions and military support, and “bolstering” humanitarian help for those on the ground.

He added: “The UK has been at the forefront of supporting the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into atrocities committed in Ukraine.

“The Justice Secretary has authorised additional financial support and the deployment of specialist investigators – we will not rest until justice is served.”

The PA news agency understands this referred to support for the ICC’s investigation announced last week.

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “indiscriminate” attacks by Russian forces against innocent civilians in Irpin and Bucha must be investigated as war crimes.

Ms Truss said the UK would “not rest” until those responsible for “atrocities” in Ukraine had faced justice, adding that Russia would not be allowed to cover up its involvement through “cynical disinformation”.

Mr Zelensky’s spokesman Sergey Nikiforov said authorities in Ukraine had found what looked “exactly like war crimes”, including the bodies of executed civilians and mass graves.

On Nato’s anniversary, Mr Johnson said: “73 years ago, today the founding members of Nato came together, united loosely by geography but bound more tightly by a shared belief in freedom and sovereignty. Three quarters of a century later that conviction and drive endures.

“It is that self-same freedom which the people of Ukraine are fighting for with every fibre of their being. As members of the greatest security alliance in the history of the world, we have a responsibility to give them everything they need to face down this barbaric attempt to subjugate the Ukrainian people.

Expand Close The body of a civilian, who according to residents was killed by Russian army soldiers, lies in the street, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022. Picture taken April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The body of a civilian, who according to residents was killed by Russian army soldiers, lies in the street, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022. Picture taken April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

“As the largest European contributor to the alliance and as a staunch friend to Ukraine, the UK will continue to do just that.”

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its latest intelligence update that Russian forces, including mercenaries, were refocusing their offensive into the Donbas region.

Meanwhile, a senior diplomat has said he looks forward to working with allies to keep the country safe when he takes up the post of the UK’s permanent representative to Nato.

The UK’s joint delegation will be led by David Quarrey, currently the Prime Minister’s international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser.

Expand Close Local residents talk near a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko? / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Local residents talk near a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko?

Read More

Additional reporting: Telegraph, Reuters, PA and UK Independent