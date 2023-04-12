| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Red alert: Firemen free ‘uncooperative’ squirrel from manhole cover

A fireman struggles to free the trapped squirrel. Photo: PA Expand

Close

A fireman struggles to free the trapped squirrel. Photo: PA

A fireman struggles to free the trapped squirrel. Photo: PA

A fireman struggles to free the trapped squirrel. Photo: PA

Harry Stedman

A red squirrel that became trapped in a manhole cover has been freed by firefighters in Germany, despite being “uncooperative” during its rescue.

The city fire department in Dortmund was alerted to the trapped animal by a pedestrian on Monday afternoon after she spotted its head poking out in the road.

Most Watched

Privacy