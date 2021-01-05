Recording reveals Lukashenko 'plotted assassinations' of opponents in Europe

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator, plotted to assassinate opponents who had fled to the EU, a report has alleged.

A tape published by the EUobserver website purports to be the former head of Belarus’s spy agency telling officers that Mr Lukashenko is “waiting for operations” to target enemies in Germany.

Vadim Zaitsev, a former KGB head, is allegedly heard discussing using explosives and poisons on a former prison director, army colonel and anti-corruption chief, in what the website said were leaked recordings from 2012.

Mr Lukashenko allegedly lodged €1.2m in a “dedicated account” for such operations and wanted “results”, according to the voice on the tapes.

None of the murders took place but a Belarusian-born journalist also referred to in the recording later died in a car bomb attack in Ukraine.

Mr Lukashenko has previously been accused of ordering the killing of enemies.

EUobserver said it was given the tapes by Igor Makar, a Belarusian opposition activist and ex-special forces officer. Mr Makar, who is in hiding, said contacts in the security service leaked the recording to him in 2012.

He said he played the recordings to a US diplomat at the time, but decided to go public now to show solidarity with protests against the Lukashenko regime.

The website published excerpts of the tapes as well as a transcript of a meeting between Mr Zaitsev and agents in the Belarus counter-terrorism unit. Experts said the voice on the tape did appear to be that of Mr Zaitsev, and did not find any obvious trace of audio manipulation. (© The Daily Telegraph)



Telegraph.co.uk