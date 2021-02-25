Record amount of cocaine, worth 'several billion euro', seized in German and Belgian ports

Hamburg customs official Rene Matschke with some of the cocaine that was found in over 1,700 tins of wall filler shipped from Paraguay. Photo: Cathrin Mueller/ REUTERS

German customs officials have found more than 16 tons of cocaine in containers that arrived in Hamburg from Paraguay, authorities said yesterday. Another 7.2 tons of cocaine were seized in Belgium and a suspect was arrested in the Netherlands.

The Hamburg customs office described the find in the German port as the biggest quantity of cocaine ever seized in Europe and one of the biggest single seizures worldwide. The Dutch national prosecutors’ office, referring to the overall haul, said that “never before has so much cocaine been intercepted” in a single operation.

The drugs were found in a search on February 12 of five containers from Paraguay that had been flagged as suspect in a risk analysis by several European customs authorities, the Hamburg office said. They had detected “clear irregularities” in three containers, which were loaded with putty in tin cans but appeared also to contain other wares.

Customs officers found the cocaine hidden in more than 1,700 cans.

The freight document linked to the shipment was addressed to a 28-year-old man in the Dutch town of Vlaardingen, who was arrested yesterday, prosecutors in the Netherlands said.

Investigations prior to his arrest led Dutch authorities to another shipment of containers that were on their way from Panama to the Belgian port of Antwerp.

A search by Belgian customs officials on Saturday uncovered 7.2 tons of cocaine hidden in a container of wood blocks.

The total haul in Hamburg and Antwerp – more than 23 tons – would have had a street value of “several billion euro”, according to the Hamburg customs office.

Using a different measure of price, Dutch prosecutors estimated the wholesale value of the combined shipments at some €600m.

The announcement of the cocaine haul came a day after Dutch prosecutors said they co-operated with Britain’s National Crime Agency to intercept more than 1.5 tons of heroin worth €45m at Rotterdam’s port in a container full of Himalayan salt that originated in Pakistan.

Dutch police arrested five suspects on suspicion of involvement in the drug transport, which they said was the largest heroin cargo ever intercepted in the Netherlands.

Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg are the EU’s three busiest freight ports.

