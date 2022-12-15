Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s top rival banned from Turkish politics for ‘insulting election officials’

A court in Istanbul has handed Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s most formidable rival a 31-month prison sentence – and banned him from politics.

Ekrem Imamoglu – who is the mayor of Istanbul and a leading figure in the opposition People’s Republican Party (CHP) – was convicted on a charge of ‘insulting election officials’ during his contentious 2019 election campaign.

Mr Imamoglu is a popular politician who consistently polls higher than Mr Erdogan.

The prison term will probably not be implemented, even if the ruling is upheld by an appellate court – as it is below a three-year sentencing threshold.

But the political ban, which would take effect after the appeals process is exhausted, could effectively neutralise Mr Erdogan’s most popular rival ahead of the crucial June 2023 presidential elections.

Mr Erdogan has been polling poorly, because of the dire state of Turkey’s economy.

Mr Imamoglu was convicted on a charge of calling members of Turkey’s Supreme Election Board “fools” after they voted to annul his narrow March 2019 election victory over a candidate of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Mr Imamoglu won a June 2019 rematch against the same candidate with an even greater margin.

Critics in Turkey and abroad have accused Mr Erdogan and his allies of packing Turkey’s courts with AKP loyalists, and of using the judiciary as a political weapon.

An October 2022 report by the European Union said the “judiciary continued to systematically target members of the opposition parties in parliament” and described a “systemic lack of independence of the judiciary and undue pressure on judges and prosecutors”.

Turkish courts also have jailed Selahattin Demirtas, a leader of the Kurdish-rooted leftist People’s Democratic Party, and Osman Kavala, a dissident philanthropist on what international observers have called trumped-up charges.

The Ankara government insists Turkey’s justice system is fair. Ironically, Mr Erdogan’s political rise was boosted by his jailing at the hands of the country’s rulers in 1997, when he was mayor of Istanbul.

Mr Imamoglu and his supporters were defiant.

“A handful of individuals cannot take away the authority granted by the people,” Mr Imamoglu said during a meeting with an opposition figure that was posted online. “With God’s permission, we will become stronger.”

Mr Erdogan’s opponents have formed a coalition of six liberal, nationalist, centrist and Islamist parties ahead of the 2023 elections.

But they have yet to decide on a presidential candidate in an election that will hinge on voter dissatisfaction with the economy and the turnout and political preferences of ethnic Kurds – who have often acted as a key constituency in Turkish politics. ​