R&B singer Brown questioned by police after being accused of raping woman in Paris hotel

American R&B star Chris Brown is being questioned by police in Paris after being accused of rape, sources close to the inquiry have said.

A woman has accused Brown of raping her in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on Tuesday night of last week, a source close to the case said on condition of anonymity.

He is also being questioned over a suspected drugs offence, the source said.

French magazine 'Closer' broke the news yesterday, saying the 24-year-old woman had met the star in a nightclub near the Champs-Élysées before agreeing to go back to his hotel suite.

'Le Figaro' newspaper had reported earlier that Brown, who has a history of violence, was in the French capital attending shows during men's fashion week.

Brown was convicted in 2009 of beating fellow singer Rihanna, who was then his girlfriend. In 2016, he was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon following a stand-off with Los Angeles police, after a woman said he threatened her at his home.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a fan in Washington in 2014 and was accused of violence by a woman in Las Vegas.

First identified as a rapper, Brown then found success with his rich singing voice, but he has been in the news more often in recent years for his legal troubles.

