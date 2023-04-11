| 3.7°C Dublin

Rarest seabird in Europe at risk from A-listers

James Badcock

EUROPE’S most endangered seabird is under threat after a property tycoon rented a private island off Ibiza to celebrities including Justin Bieber and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Helicopters ferrying A-listers to 150-acre Tagomago are disturbing species including the Balearic shearwater, considered Europe’s seabird most at risk of extinction, according to the wildlife protection organisation GEN-GOB Eivissa.

