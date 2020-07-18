'Rambo' suspect arrested in the Black Forest after five-day manhunt

On the run: Armed police officers seen during the search for fugitive Yves Rausch in Oppenau yesterday. Photo: Alexander Scheber/Getty images

A man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint in south-western Germany before fleeing into the Black Forest has been arrested after five days on the run, police said yesterday.

Four firearms were seized, police said in a brief statement, without giving further details. Hours earlier, they had appealed for 31-year-old Yves Rausch to contact authorities.

On Sunday, police were alerted about a suspicious person hanging around a hut in a forest near Oppenau, carrying a bow and arrow. Officers located a suspect and conducted an ID check on the man at the hut, who was wearing camouflage gear.

Officials in Oppenau say the suspect initially co-operated but then suddenly pulled a gun on the officers, threatening them and forcing them to hand over their weapons.

The incident triggered a large-scale manhunt, though that was scaled down as the search went on.

Prosecutors have described the suspect as a "weapons enthusiast" but said he was banned from possessing weapons and ammunition in 2010 and had never been in a shooting club. Rausch lost his apartment last autumn and had no permanent address since then, according to authorities.

An elite unit, helicopters, thermal detectors and sniffer dogs had been deployed to find him.

One person was injured during the operation, Germany's 'Bild' daily is reporting.

Police say he had lived in the Oppenau area for a long time and he is believed to know the forest well.

His mother said he was evicted from his rented flat last year. It is unclear if it is the same flat which 'Bild' reported he had rented above a local inn last year, where he had set up a shooting range in his attic.

He made a home for himself in the forest, she added. She described him as a "woodsman", saying "he wanted to escape into nature, to be free".

She said he grew vegetables, used the hut as his home, and carved wooden gnomes which he hoped to sell.

Police are examining an anonymous "manifesto" titled 'The Call of the Wild', left in a local bar, which may have been written by Rausch. It argues that people who live close to nature are superior to modern, urban society.

Media reports have nicknamed him 'Rambo' after the fictional, violent Vietnam war veteran who goes on the run from US police.

