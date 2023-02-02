| 9.3°C Dublin

Raid on lair of ‘Bond villain’ oligarch who helped launch Zelensky’s career

Nataliya Vasilyeva

A notorious “warlord oligarch” accused of keeping sharks in his office to intimidate foes has had his home raided in Ukraine.

Ihor Kolomoisky was once regarded as one of Ukraine’s most powerful men, with majority shares in oil companies, a bank and the TV channel that launched Volodymyr Zelensky’s comedy career before he entered politics.

