Raid at Brussels headquarters of European People’s Party

German and Belgian police have raided the Brussels headquarters of the European People’s Party.

In a statement released this afternoon, an EPP spokesperson confirmed the search and said it is “is connected to an ongoing inquiry in Thuringia, Germany”.

"The European People’s Party confirms that representatives from the Belgian and German police authorities visited the party headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday April 4th. The visit is connected to an ongoing inquiry in Thuringia, Germany,” they said.

“The party is cooperating in full transparency with the authorities involved, providing all relevant information and documentation.

“As this is an ongoing legal investigation, the EPP will not provide any further comment.”

The EPP, to which Fine Gael is affiliated, is the largest group in the European Parliament and its headquarters is based at Rue du Commerce, in Brussels’ European quarter.

More to follow...