Radicals 'have not disappeared', as study shows alarming rate of attacks

SDF fighters take a rest in the frontline Syrian village of Baghouz in February last year. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Jihadists have carried out or attempted a terror attack every fortnight in Europe following the fall of the Islamic State, according to a study.

An analysis has catalogued 33 known plots in Europe in the 15 months since IS was driven out of Baghuz, Syria, its last stronghold, in March 2019.

The report concludes the threat from Islamist terror remains at levels "that would have been seen as close to disastrous a decade previously". It says "the tens of thousands of radicals scattered across Europe have not disappeared".

The study by the Counter Extremism Network draws on a database of plots made public that has been maintained since January 2014. Prior to the defeat of IS, jihadists carried out or tried to carry out close to one attack a week in Europe. The report warns "there are potentially more plots that took place".

Taking a cut-off point of June, it said there had been an average of 2.2 plots a month since the fall of Baghuz.

In total, 11 of the plots "led to either deaths or injuries", with six attacks in France, four in the UK and one in Italy. Twelve people were killed and 39 injured. Islamists continue to target the UK, France and Germany. All the plots targeting Germany were disrupted.

The report suggests "lone-actor plots" have become increasingly common.

The chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris said he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad republished by Charlie Hebdo.

Two people were wounded and seven people are in custody after Friday's attack with a meat cleaver outside the newspaper's former offices in eastern Paris.

Sunday Independent