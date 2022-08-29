Radiation leak fear grows as Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of rocket strikes during fight for nuclear plant

Satellite images show smoke rising from fires at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Photo: Planet Labs PBC via AP

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of rocket and artillery strikes near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant yesterday, intensifying fears the fighting could damage the facility and cause a massive radiation leak.

Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant soon after the war began and hold adjacent territory along the left bank of the Dnieper River. Ukraine controls the right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10km from the facility.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said yesterday Ukrainian forces had shelled the plant twice over the past day and that some shells had fallen near buildings storing reactor fuel and radioactive waste.

“One projectile fell in the area of the sixth power unit, and the other five in front of the sixth unit pumping station, which provides cooling for this reactor,” Mr Konashenkov said, adding that radiation levels were normal.

In another apparent attack yesterday, Russian forces shot down an armed Ukrainian drone targeting one of the Zaporizhzhia plant’s spent fuel storage sites, a local official said. Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed regional official, said on the Telegram messaging app that the drone had crashed onto a building’s roof, not causing any significant damage nor injuring anyone.

Meanwhile, heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity, Valentyn Reznichenko, said the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Rocket strikes damaged about a dozen residences in Marhanets, according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, the administration head for the district that includes the city of about 45,000.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, about 40km up the Dnieper River from the nuclear plant, also came under Russian fire during the night, damaging dozens of apartment buildings and homes and wounding two people, city council member Anatoliy Kurtev said. Russian forces struck a Zaporizhzhia repair shop for Ukrainian air force helicopters, Mr Konashenkov said.

The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.

Downriver from the nuclear plant, Ukrainian rockets hit the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant and adjacent city three times yesterday, said Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the Russia-installed local administration.

The plant’s dam is a major roadway across the river and a potentially key Russian supply route. The dam forms a reservoir that provides water for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.