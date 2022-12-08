| 0.6°C Dublin

Close

QAnon, a dark prince and a sinister plot to seize the German parliament

Police escorting a person after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Karlsruhe, Germany, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Heiko Becker Expand

Close

Police escorting a person after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Karlsruhe, Germany, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Heiko Becker

Police escorting a person after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Karlsruhe, Germany, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Heiko Becker

Police escorting a person after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Karlsruhe, Germany, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Heiko Becker

Jorg Luyken, Patrick Sawer and Aisha Rimi

It reads like the outlandish plot of a political thriller – the overthrow of a stable western European government by a group of conspiracy theorists modelling themselves on the US Capitol rioters.

But German police said yesterday they had uncovered a real-life conspiracy by far-right militants led by a disgruntled aristocrat to storm the country’s parliament, seize power and install him as king.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Germany

Most Watched

Privacy