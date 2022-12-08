QAnon, a dark prince and a sinister plot to seize the German parliament

It reads like the outlandish plot of a political thriller – the overthrow of a stable western European government by a group of conspiracy theorists modelling themselves on the US Capitol rioters.

But German police said yesterday they had uncovered a real-life conspiracy by far-right militants led by a disgruntled aristocrat to storm the country’s parliament, seize power and install him as king.

Prosecutors allege Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss was the leader of a sinister group that has been conspiring since November last year to storm the Bundestag.

More than 3,000 police swooped on dozens of properties at dawn yesterday in one of the biggest raid operations in modern German history.

Among dozens of suspects carted away in handcuffs was Prince Heinrich, a distant descendant of Dutch kings.

The 71-year-old prince, an engineer and owner of a property company, was held in Frankfurt am Main, where he has an apartment and an office.

German police were last night reported to be investigating a London-based asset management company with links to the prince to establish if it was used to raise funds for the plot.

The plotters, who are members of the Reichsbuerger (Reich Citizens) movement, are also understood to have met at a castle and a hunting lodge owned by the prince in the Thuringian village of Saaldorf.

Prosecutors said the group formed a “terrorist organisation with the goal of overturning the existing state order in Germany and replacing it with their own form of state, which was already in the course of being founded”.

Prince Heinrich is a descendant of the House of Reuss who ruled over parts of Germany for hundreds of years until the collapse of the German empire in the wake of the First World War.

Although members of the wider family have called him a “confused old man” and a conspiracy theorist, he is alleged to have been determined to overthrow the government.

In an intercepted phone call last summer, he is alleged to have said: “We’re going to flatten them now, it’s the end of the fun.”

Several of the suspected Reichsbuerger plotters are understood to have their roots in recent protests by anti-vaxxers and Covid deniers who tried to storm the Bundestag in August 2020.

There are also reported links to the QAnon movement, who believe the US and other western nations are in the hands of a mythical “deep state” controlled by secret powers. In anticipation of taking power, the group had printed its own identity cards as the “German Reich Government in Exile”.

They were thought to have planned to use the failed storming of the US Capitol in January last year as a model for their own seizure of power.

Prince Heinrich allegedly used intermediaries to make contact with Russia, hoping Vladimir Putin’s regime would establish friendly relations with his new government.

Prosecutors say there is no evidence Moscow responded to his efforts, and the Russian embassy yesterday denied having any links to the plotters’ organisation.

Police conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany’s 16 states, including the barracks of Germany’s special unit KSK in the south-western town of Calw, according to Der Spiegel.

The unit itself has in the past been investigated over alleged far-right involvement.

In total, 25 suspects were arrested in Germany. Arrests were also made in Austria and northern Italy.

Italian police said they had arrested a 64-year-old former German army officer in a hotel in the central city of Perugia, where “material related to the subversive activity” of the organisation was found.

It is alleged the plotters had targeted soldiers and police officers to join their conspiracy. Several former soldiers are among the suspects as well as a serving senior officer in the KSK, the German version of the SAS.

Plans to acquire firearms had already been made, and the group had started weapons training, it is claimed.

Peter Frank, one of the prosecutors, said the plotters included former members of the armed forces, the Bundeswehr, who formed a “military arm... which as far as we understand was meant to be built into a new German army. The organisation is structured in a sort of council. This... was divided into ministries like a government. Individuals had already been earmarked to take over individual portfolios, including a former Bundestag member for the justice portfolio.”

The politician, Birgit Malsack-Winkemann (58), a former judge and member of the far-right AfD party, is alleged to have provided detailed information to the conspirators on the inside of the Reichstag building.

Nancy Faeser, Germany’s interior minister, said the raids demonstrated the “depths of terrorist threat” that Germany faces, adding that the group appeared to be “driven by violent coup fantasies and conspiracy ideologies”.

Prosecutors said Prince Heinrich and his fellow plotters believed that a secret “alliance” of intelligence agents from around the world had already moved into Germany and a plan to overthrow the “deep state” was imminent.

In 2019, the prince delivered a keynote speech at a Worldwebforum event in Zurich, railing against both the abolition of the German monarchy – under which he maintained “people were leading happy lives” – and the waning of his family’s influence.

Officials have repeatedly warned that far-right extremists pose the biggest threat to Germany’s domestic security.

This threat was highlighted by the killing of a regional politician and the deadly attack on a synagogue in 2019.

A year later, far-right extremists taking part in a protest against the country’s pandemic restrictions tried and failed to storm the Bundestag building in Berlin.

Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss is one of the last descendants of a dynasty that once ruled over swathes of eastern Germany.

The Reuss dynasty named all its male children Heinrich or Henry after the end of the 12th century in honour of Henry IV, the Holy Roman Emperor, who bequeathed them the estates of Weida and Gera, now towns in Thueringia state.

While officially there are no princes and princesses any more in Germany, some descendants such as Heinrich have continued to use the title.

He had named his real estate and financial services company, based in Frankfurt, the “Buero Prinz Reuss”.

The House of Reuss, currently headed by Heinrich XIV who lives in Austria, has, however, previously distanced itself from Heinrich XIII.