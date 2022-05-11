Putin’s war of attrition ‘counts on cost of living crisis to weaken West’s resistance’

A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a cross depicting his tomb is seen at a checkpoint outside Dnipro amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, May 10, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Vladimir Putin is counting on a weakening of the West’s resolve as the cost-of-living crisis bites while he pursues a protracted war in Ukraine, America’s spy chief has warned.

Avril Haines, Joe Biden’s director of national intelligence, said Putin’s decision to retreat from Kyiv and focus on the eastern Donbas region was a “temporary shift to regain the initiative” amid broader territorial ambitions.

She said it was a “war of attrition” with little “viable” hope of peace, and a Russian victory in Donbas may not end the conflict, with Putin determined to build a land bridge to Transnistria, the pro-Russian enclave in Moldova.

Ms Haines, who oversees Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, said she expected Russia’s GDP to fall 10pc, possibly more, this year. But there was an increasing likelihood that Putin will mobilise his entire country, including ordering martial law.

The top US intelligence official said: “Putin most likely judges that Russia has a greater ability, and willingness, to endure challenges than his adversaries, and he is probably counting on US and EU resolve to weaken as food shortages, inflation and energy prices worsen.

“We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas.

“Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions, and Russia’s conventional military capabilities – the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory.”

Appearing before the armed services committee in Congress, Ms Haines said she expected more “ad hoc decision-making” by Putin, and an increasing potential for him to use “more drastic means, including imposing martial law, reorienting industrial production, or potentially escalatory military options”.

She said Putin would also use “nuclear rhetoric” to deter the West. But Putin “would probably only authorise the use of nuclear weapons if he perceived an existential threat to the Russian state or regime” she said.

US intelligence officials believe Putin has four “near-term” objectives. He wants to take over Donbas, encircle Ukrainian forces west of Donbas, and consolidate a land bridge from Donbas to Crimea.

The fourth goal is to extend the land bridge west to take Odesa and reach Transnistria, in the process cutting off Ukraine from the sea. Ms Haines said the majority of the Russian people still supported what Putin has called a “special military operation”.

She said: “It’s very hard for information to get into Russia. As both Russia and Ukraine believe they can continue to make progress militarily, we do not see a viable negotiating path forward, at least in the short term.”

She said Putin may try to dent Washington’s support for Ukraine by authorising a large nuclear exercise involving intercontinental missiles, bombers and submarines.

Lt Gen Scott Berrier, head of the Defence Intelligence Agency, told the hearing: “As this war slowly weakens Russian conventional strength, Russia likely will increasingly rely on its nuclear deterrent to signal the West and project strength.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine said yesterday its forces had recaptured villages from Russian troops north and northeast of Kharkiv, pressing a counter-offensive that could signal a shift in the war’s momentum and jeopardise Russia’s main advance.

Tetiana Apatchenko, press officer for the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, the main Ukrainian force in the area, confirmed that Ukrainian troops had in recent days recaptured the settlements of Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshki, Borshchova and Slobozhanske, in a pocket north of Kharkiv.

Defence Ministry adviser Yuriy Saks said the successes were pushing Russian forces out of range of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city and located in the northeast, which has been under perpetual bombardment since the war began.

The counterattack near Kharkiv could signal a new phase, with Ukraine now going on the offensive after weeks in which Russia mounted a massive assault without making a breakthrough.

By pushing back Russian forces who had occupied the outskirts of Kharkiv since the start of the invasion, the Ukrainians are moving into striking distance of the rear supply lines sustaining the main Russian attack force further south.

“They’re trying to cut in and behind the Russians to cut off the supply lines, because that’s really one of their (the Russians’) main weaknesses,” said Neil Melvin of the RUSI think-tank in London.

“Ukrainians are getting close to the Russian border. So all the gains that the Russians made in the early days in the northeast of Ukraine are increasingly slipping away.”

Western countries believed Putin had been hoping to announce a major victory for a holiday on Monday marking the end of World War II.

Putin presided over a Red Square military parade for Victory Day. Western countries had worried that, in the absence of battlefield success to announce, he might instead order a nationwide mobilisation. In the event, he did neither – exhorting Russians to keep fighting but giving no indication about his further strategy.

Since Russia was forced to abandon an assault on the capital Kyiv at the end of March, its main force has been trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas, using the city of Izyum south of Kharkiv as a base. Ukrainian troops have so far mostly held out against assaults from three directions.

By pushing back near Kharkiv, Ukraine could now force Moscow to switch to trying to defend its own long supply lines to Izyum. Western military analysts said there were signs the counter-attack was already sapping Russia’s advance.

The number of Ukrainians who have fled their country since Russia’s invasion on February 24 was almost six million, according to the United Nations, which says the refugee crisis is the fastest-growing since World War II.

