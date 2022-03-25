independent

| 14.9°C Dublin

Independent.ie

Close

Premium

Putin’s war in Ukraine nearing a more dangerous phase, but experts believe Russia could be softening to the prospect of a deal

With Russian casualties growing by several hundred every day, withdrawal is becoming a possibility

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Thibault Camus/Reuters Expand
A woman walks with her children as she arrives by train from Odesa in Uzhhorod, Ukraine. Uzhhorod, mere kilometres from the border with Slovakia, has served as both shelter and stopover for tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing more war-torn parts of the country. Photo: Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images Expand

Close

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Thibault Camus/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Thibault Camus/Reuters

A woman walks with her children as she arrives by train from Odesa in Uzhhorod, Ukraine. Uzhhorod, mere kilometres from the border with Slovakia, has served as both shelter and stopover for tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing more war-torn parts of the country. Photo: Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images

A woman walks with her children as she arrives by train from Odesa in Uzhhorod, Ukraine. Uzhhorod, mere kilometres from the border with Slovakia, has served as both shelter and stopover for tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing more war-torn parts of the country. Photo: Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images

/

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Thibault Camus/Reuters

Robert Burns

VLADIMIR Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.

He is left with stark choices – how and where to replenish his spent ground forces, whether to attack the flow of Western arms to Ukrainian defenders, and at what cost he might escalate or widen the war.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy