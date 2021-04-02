Putin’s ‘secret daughter’ claim puts Kremlin’s media critics in the line of fire

Editors at Proyekt, a small Russian website, were jittery as they hit the button to publish their latest investigation – one of their most provocative to date.

The team had stumbled on an incredible story: a secret lover of Vladimir Putin, and a teenage daughter who bore a resemblance to the Russian president.

They knew the consequences would be drastic. Since the exclusive was published, some sources no longer take the team’s calls. Emails and social media accounts are often hacked. Some of the editors are being followed.

“We have been through this before, and we knew what was going to happen,” Mikhail Rubin, Proyekt’s deputy editor-in-chief, said. “What we do is considered regular journalism around the world, but in the eyes of the Kremlin we’re doing something outrageous.”

Proyekt is one of a handful of independent outlets challenging the Kremlin and trying to fill the gap left after Mr Putin dismantled Russia’s previously vibrant newsrooms.

They have had some success, from identifying the culprits behind the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury to reporting on nationwide protests triggered by opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s arrest earlier this year. But success has come at a price.

Veteran reporter Veronika Kutsyllo has lost count of the number of times the police have raided the offices of her employer MBK Media, a news website funded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the exiled tycoon. She previously worked at Kommersant, the publisher of Russia’s leading independent newspaper, but quit in 2011 after her editor was fired for their election coverage. Now she is subject to regular police visits, but counts herself lucky.

“It’s risky now but I’m not ashamed of what I do,” she said. “That’s a rare thing for journalists in Russia nowadays, and I’m in a position to give people who work for us a chance to do the same thing.”

Small websites such as MBK Media were a particularly vital source of independent reporting during the nationwide unrest that swept Russia earlier this year following Mr Navalny’s arrest.

Among the most cited on social media was Media Zona – partly because Sergei Smirnov, its editor-in-chief, became part of the story.

The day after its live blog on Mr Navalny’s key court hearing, which attracted almost 700,000 views, Mr Smirnov was sentenced to 25 days in custody for retweeting a joke about himself in what the prosecutors deemed was a call for illegal rallies. The irony wasn’t lost on Mr Smirnov, a political journalist known for his witty Twitter feed.

The brainchild of two members of punk band Pussy Riot who wanted to shed light on the cruelties of the prison system, Media Zona has become Russia’s most prominent authority on the political trials held by the Kremlin.

But while such websites have an audience among tech-savvy youth in the major cities, they pose less of a risk to Mr Putin’s popularity nationally, with most people in the provinces still getting their news from state-owned television channels.

And as September’s legislative elections get nearer, state media have begun to paint independent newsrooms as enemies or spies. Ms Kutsyllo fears that the media are in for “carpet bombing” but says she isn’t going anywhere. “When it becomes too dangerous, well, I’ll see what I do.”

