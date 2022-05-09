Putin’s nuclear ‘doomsday plane’ to send warning on Victory Day

US first lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Uzhhorod, Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Russia’s “doomsday plane” designed to protect Vladimir Putin in case of nuclear attack will today make its first appearance in a decade at Moscow’s Victory Day parade.

The Ilyushin Il-80 plane, known as “the flying Kremlin”, will take part in a flypast over Red Square in a clear warning to the West.

The giant aircraft will be accompanied by the TU-96 “Bear” and TU-160 “White Swan”, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The doomsday plane has no external windows except in the cockpit and a dome on the roof of the cockpit that supposedly prevents exposure to electromagnetic pulse attacks.

Putin, who will address the nation this morning, may choose to repeat his threats of a nuclear strike on the West if it escalates its support for Ukraine.

Last month, the Russian president condemned weapons supplies to Kyiv, promising to use his entire arsenal “lightning-fast” if red lines are crossed.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9, a day after Britain and America, as Stalin demanded a separate letter of surrender from the Germans which arrived a day later.

It has long been one of the most revered days in the national calendar, commemorating the defeat of Nazism and the enormous loss of life sustained in the war.

In recent years, however, the Kremlin has increasingly used the anniversary to glorify the Soviet past and its own military adventurism.

In a speech to former Soviet nations on the 77th anniversary of Nazism’s defeat, Putin yesterday made the link explicit.

“Today, our soldiers, like their ancestors, are fighting side by side to rid their native land of the Nazi filth,” he said. “Like in 1945, victory will be ours.”

This afternoon, Moscow authorities will seal off central streets to make way for a rally by the “Immortal Regiment”, where civilians carry photographs of family members killed in the war.

Initially conceived by a TV channel in Siberia, the rally has been co-opted by the Putin regime, which this year informed participants they would be welcome to carry images of soldiers killed in Ukraine.

The military parade through Red Square will this year be missing some of the combat-ready weaponry which has been deployed to take part in the war.

It will feature just two thirds of the number of vehicles seen last year, according to defence ministry data.

The aerial display this year will not feature any Su-30 and Su-34 bomber jets, with many of the latter reportedly shot down over Ukraine.

In a sign of heightened security concerns, authorities in Belgorod and Voronezh, two Russian cities near the Ukrainian border, said they would not be holding military parades or showing off weaponry at all.

Both Russian regions have seen a string of unexplained attacks on military infrastructure, largely attributed to Ukrainian sabotage.

US and European intelligence sources have said Putin could use the parade speech to announce a mass mobilisation to draft civilians into the military and declare an all-out war on Ukraine.

Putin’s spokesman last week dismissed the reports as “nonsense” but speculation about general mobilisation is nevertheless rife.

“Putin does not have much to say from his stand: there is no victory on the horizon, and what kind of Victory Day is it without a victory?” Abbas Gallyamov, a Moscow-based political analyst, said on his Telegram channel yesterday.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, yesterday released a heart-felt video, likening Russia’s war crimes to Nazi atrocities.

“Darkness has returned to Ukraine decades after the Second World War... The evil has returned,” he said in a video filmed near the rubble of a charred apartment block in a Kyiv suburb.

Russian authorities have stepped up anti-Western propaganda, with exhibitions of Nato “cruelty” opening in 20 cities.

Meanwhile, US first lady Jill Biden yesterday made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show US support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.

Ms Zalenska’s public appearance was her first since since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” the US first lady told Ms Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Ms Biden spent about two hours in Ukraine, traveling by vehicle to the town of Uzhhorod, about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian border village where she had toured a border processing facility.

Ms Zelenska thanked Ms Biden for her “courageous act” and said, “We understand what it takes for the US first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day – even today.”

The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Ms Zalenska arrived first and waited in her black SUV until MS Biden arrived in similar fashion.

The women stepped out of their vehicles and embraced, with Ms Biden handing over a bouquet of flowers before they entered the school.

It came as up to 60 people were feared to have been killed when a bomb struck a village school in eastern Ukraine, the regional governor said yesterday, while Russian forces continued shelling the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southeastern port of Mariupol.

Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said the school in Bilohorivka, where about 90 people were sheltering, was hit on Saturday by a Russian bomb, setting it ablaze.

“Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured.

“Sixty people were likely to have died,” Mr Gaidai wrotep, adding that two bodies had been found. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

