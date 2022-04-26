Putin’s mistress is spared US sanctions, says report

The Biden administration has held off imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s alleged mistress, it has been claimed in the US.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Washington was poised to add Alina Kabaeva to the list of prominent Russians facing punitive action, but held off at the last minute.

The 38-year-old former gymnast and cover girl for Vogue Russia is believed to be the mother of at least three of Putin’s children.

The Russian president separated from his wife of 30 years in 2013, with the couple divorcing the following year.

US officials also suspect that Ms Kabaeva could have played a key role in allegedly hiding Putin’s wealth overseas.

The US Treasury has declined to comment on reports it has drawn up a package of sanctions against Ms Kabaeva. Although drawing up sanctions is the responsibility of the US Treasury and State Department, approval is normally required from the National Security Council (NSC).

In this case, it is understood that the NSC declined to do so, leading to Ms Kabaeva’s name being pulled from the list at the 11th hour. It was reportedly felt that targeting her could prove too confrontational.

Ms Kabaeva resurfaced in Moscow last week. Regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts in Russian history, she turned up at a rehearsal for a charity gymnastics event.

It was a rare appearance and one which prompted Russian magazines to devote acres of newsprint on her €830 trainers, as well as speculating on whether she had undergone plastic surgery.

