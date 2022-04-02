Putin’s forces grinding to halt because weaponry uses parts made in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin risks running out of serviceable tanks, missiles and fighter jets because the components they use are made in Ukraine.

The engines for all Russian helicopters, ships and cruise missiles, and a substantial proportion of fighter jets and ground-to-air missiles, and tank components, are made in Ukrainian factories that no longer sell to Russia.

His troops are understood to be low on arms after five weeks of conflict and heavy shelling of Ukrainian cities.

Russia’s deputy defence minister has said the country is moving into “phase two” of the conflict, and would pull back from Kyiv to focus on its power base in the eastern Donbas region.

However, Western politicians dismissed the statement as an attempt by Russian generals to save face, after suffering significant battlefield losses as Putin continues to bombard Mariupol, a southern coastal city that could be used as a landing point to supply his armies in the region.

The crisis will affect production of T-72 battle tanks, one of the Russia’s main armoured vehicles, because the systems that launch their projectiles are made in Izyum, a city in eastern Ukraine that Russia has failed to capture.

Open-source intelligence estimates suggest Russia has lost 2,000 tanks and armoured vehicles, but the true figure is thought to be far higher as tanks have run out of fuel and been abandoned.

It is understood Russia will also be unable to restock Kh-55 cruise missiles, which can carry nuclear warheads, because they need imported components. The Kh-55, used by Russia, China and Iran, is based on an engine manufactured in Kharkiv, senior defence sources say.

All Russian missiles launched from helicopters and ships use Ukrainian-manufactured engines.

Sources said Russia’s stock of arms was now “pretty bad”, because of its failure to capture Ukraine as quickly as experts expected. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, predicted Kyiv would fall within 72 hours of an invasion.

Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, reportedly killed by a Ukrainian strike, is said to have told his troops Putin’s “special operation” would take a few hours. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

