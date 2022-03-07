Kevin Royale, co-project coordinator for firefighter Aid Ukraine shows Alberta Premier Jason Kenney clothing to be shipped during a tour of a warehouse with supplies destined for relief efforts in Ukraine, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Nellya Nahorna, 85 years-old, who fled the Russian invasion from Zaporizhzhia with her daughter Olena Yefanova, poses for a portrait inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Refugees, mostly women and children, wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Volunteers sort piles of donated clothes under a shiny disco ball inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A refugee who fled the Russian invasion from neighbouring Ukraine plays with a baby inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Ukrainian servicemen try to save a family caught up in shelling in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/ Andriy Dubchak

A woman with a child arrives at the border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety Sunday were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A woman holding a child cries after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. Picture: AP

Russian forces have destroyed a nuclear research laboratory that was a joint venture between the US and Ukraine.

The atomic-physics lab was protected under international safeguards in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, the head of the world's nuclear watchdog said, underscoring growing concerns over the safety risks posed by fighting around the country's facilities.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, who leads the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that a neutron generator at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology was destroyed during a Russian attack but the inventory of radioactive material at the site was small and monitors detected no radiation release.

"We cannot go on like this," said Grossi, noting that the facility was built in collaboration with U.S. Argonne National Laboratory located outside Chicago.

The Indo Daily: From TV President to Ukraine’s Wartime Leader – Who is Volodymyr Zelensky?

‘Safe’ routes for refugees

Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - but they mostly lead to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately dismissed by Kyiv as an immoral stunt.

It came as shelling by Russia continued and the bodies of 13 civilians were recovered from rubble after an air strike on a bread factory in the Ukrainian town of Makariv in the Kyiv region.

Expand Close A woman with a child arrives at the border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety Sunday were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman with a child arrives at the border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety Sunday were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Five people were rescued, it said, adding that in total around 30 people were believed to have been at the factory before the attack.

The UN has announced the 1.7 million people have now fled Ukraine.

Russia’s announcement of the ‘safe’ routes came after two days of failed ceasefires to let civilians escape the besieged city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of people are trapped without food and water, under relentless bombardment and unable to evacuate their wounded.

The new "corridors" would be opened at 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) from the capital Kyiv and the eastern cities of Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as Mariupol, Russia's defence ministry said.

According to maps published by the RIA news agency, the corridor from Kyiv would lead to Belarus, while civilians from Kharkiv would be permitted to go only to Russia. Russia would also mount an airlift to take Ukrainians from Kyiv to Russia, the ministry said.

"Attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilised world ... are useless this time," the ministry said.

A spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the move "completely immoral" and said Russia was trying to "use people's suffering to create a television picture".

"They are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

"This is one of the problems that is causing the humanitarian corridors to break down. They seem to agree to them, but they themselves want to supply humanitarian aid for a picture on TV, and want the corridors to lead in their direction."

Russia's invasion has been condemned around the world, sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad, and triggered sweeping sanctions that have isolated Russia in a way never before experienced by such a large economy.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians. It calls the campaign it launched on February 24 a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and arrest leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine and its Western allies say this a transparent pretext for an invasion to conquer a nation of 44 million people.

Evacuation routes out of Mariupol on Sunday were mined, according to Dominik Stillhart, director of operations for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Attempts were made to move Red Cross staff out of an agreed route yesterday but they discovered "the road indicated to them was actually mined".

"That is why it is so important that the two parties have a precise agreement for us then to be able to facilitate it on the ground."

It comes as a senior US official said Russian had launched 600 rockets since it’s invasion of Ukraine less than two weeks ago.

Resistance

In Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints, often using sandbags, stacked tyres and spiked cables.

“Every house, every street, every checkpoint, we will fight to the death if necessary," said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Dozens of makeshift kitchens are serving food to soldiers.

“I’m carrying out my duty, working for my country, thanking our soldiers," Natalia Antonovska said at one kitchen. “That’s why I’m here, and I’m very proud of it.”

In Mariupol, where an estimated 200,000 people hoping to flee were becoming increasingly desperate, Red Cross officials waited to hear when a safe corridor would be established. The city is short on water, food and power, and cellphone networks are down. Stores have been looted as residents search for essential goods.

Police moved through the city, advising people to remain in shelters until they heard official messages broadcast over loudspeakers to evacuate.

Hospitals in Mariupol are facing desperate shortages of antibiotics and painkillers, and doctors performed some emergency procedures without them.

The lack of phone service left anxious citizens approaching strangers to ask if they knew relatives living in other parts of the city and whether they were safe.

At the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands, Ukraine pleaded for an order to halt Russia's invasion, saying Moscow is committing widespread war crimes and “resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare.” Russia snubbed the proceedings, leaving its seats in the Great Hall of Justice empty.

German oil

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he opposes cutting off energy supplies from Russia, calling imports of oil and gas of "essential importance" to the European economy.

While the European Union needs to find alternatives, "this won't happen overnight," Scholz said Monday in a statement. "It's therefore a conscious decision on our part to continue the activities of business enterprises in the area of energy supply with Russia."

The comments represent an open acknowledgment of Germany's dependence on Russia to heat its homes and fuel its factories, and the stance puts the brakes on European efforts to impose sanctions on the country's oil and gas sector.

‘Repugnant’

British prime minister Boris Johnson branded Vladimir Putin's tactics in Ukraine "repugnant" and said additional sanctions would follow.

He told a Downing Street press conference: "The president of Russia is plainly doubling down.

"He has decided that he is going to continue with an all-out onslaught on centres of habitation in a way that we think is utterly repugnant.

"It's clear that we're going to have to do more."

Ireland

On Monday afternoon a truck was driven throught he gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin in an apparent protest at the war.

It came as Ireland has been named on a Russian government list of “unfriendly countries and territories” in the wake of EU sanctions.

The list includes the US, all 27 EU states, the UK, Ukraine and a raft of other countries including Switzerland, Norway, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

According to Russia’s state-owned news agency TASS, the countries are accused of “unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies, and citizens”.

The Kremlin approved the list on Monday. It means that foreign creditors from countries on the list can now be paid in roubles for any debts owed to them by Russian citizens, companies, regions or the state itself.

Oil ban

Meanwhile, the US is exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from the global economy, including banning the import of its oil and energy products into the country.

The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel on Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.

In a letter to Democrats released on Sunday night, House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi said the legislation under consideration would also repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus and begin the process of denying Russia access to the World Trade Organisation.

Ms Pelosi said the House would also empower the Biden administration to raise tariffs on Russian imports.

Read More

The US Congress intends to approve the Biden administration’s request for $10 billion dollars in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine as part of omnibus government funding legislation this week, she added.

Brent crude oil briefly surged over $10 to nearly $130 a barrel early on Monday. Benchmark US crude was up nearly $9 at more than 1$24 a barrel.

The surge followed the failure of temporary cease-fires in two Ukrainian cities failed, for which both sides blamed each other.

Cities under attack

Russian forces intensified shelling of cities in Ukraine’s centre, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, upending attempts to evacuate besieged civilians.

With the Ukrainian leader urging his people to fight in the streets, Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the invasion, saying Moscow’s attacks could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities”.

The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced stepped-up shelling late on Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, according to local officials.

“This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale,” the UK Ministry of Defence said of Russian tactics as the war entered its 12th day Monday.

Expand Close Ukrainian servicemen try to save a family caught up in shelling in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/ Andriy Dubchak / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ukrainian servicemen try to save a family caught up in shelling in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/ Andriy Dubchak

Fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII

Fighting has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country, which the head of the UN refugee agency called “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”.

Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of its efforts have become stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.

Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said.

“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,“ Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

Expand Close A refugee who fled the Russian invasion from neighbouring Ukraine plays with a baby inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A refugee who fled the Russian invasion from neighbouring Ukraine plays with a baby inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Expand Close Volunteers sort piles of donated clothes under a shiny disco ball inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Volunteers sort piles of donated clothes under a shiny disco ball inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Peace talks

A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders is planned for Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rallied his people to remain defiant, especially those in cities occupied by Russians.

“You should take to the streets! You should fight!” he said on Saturday on Ukrainian television. “It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land.”

Mr Zelensky also asked the United States and Nato countries to send more warplanes to Ukraine. But that idea is complicated by questions about how to provide aircraft to Ukrainian pilots.

He later urged the West to tighten its sanctions on Russia, saying that “the audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal” that existing sanctions are not enough.

A senior US defence official said on Sunday that about 95% of the Russian forces that had been arrayed around Ukraine are now inside the country. The official said Russian forces continue to advance in an attempt to isolate Kyiv, Kharkhiv and Chernihiv, but are being met with strong Ukrainian resistance.

The official, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, said the convoy outside Kyiv continues to be stalled.

As he has often done, Mr Putin blamed Ukraine for the war, telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that Kyiv needed to stop all hostilities and fulfil “the well-known demands of Russia”.

Expand Close Refugees, mostly women and children, wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Refugees, mostly women and children, wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday announced that its forces intend to strike Ukraine’s military-industrial complex with what it said were precision weapons. A ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, claimed in a statement carried by the state news agency Tass that Ukrainian personnel were being forced to repair damaged military equipment so that it could be sent back into action.

Mr Zelensky criticised Western leaders for not responding to Russia’s latest threat.

“I didn’t hear even a single world leader react to this,” Mr Zelensky said on Sunday evening.

The Russian Defence Ministry also alleged, without providing evidence, that Ukrainian forces are plotting to blow up an experimental nuclear reactor in Kharkiv and to blame it on a Russian missile strike.

Mr Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Sunday about the nuclear situation in Ukraine, which has 15 nuclear reactors at four power plants and was the scene of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Expand Close Nellya Nahorna, 85 years-old, who fled the Russian invasion from Zaporizhzhia with her daughter Olena Yefanova, poses for a portrait inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nellya Nahorna, 85 years-old, who fled the Russian invasion from Zaporizhzhia with her daughter Olena Yefanova, poses for a portrait inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The men agreed in principle to a “dialogue” involving Russia, Ukraine and the UN’s atomic watchdog, according to a French official who spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with the presidency’s practices. Potential talks on the issue are to be organised in the coming days, he said.

Mr Putin also blamed the fire last week at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which Ukrainian officials said was caused by Russian attackers, on a “provocation organized by Ukrainian radicals”.

International leaders, as well as Pope Francis, appealed to Mr Putin to negotiate.

The death toll remains unclear. The UN says it has confirmed just a few hundred civilian deaths but also warned that the number is a vast undercount.

About eight civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Irpin, on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv, according to Mayor Oleksander Markyshin. The dead included a family.

Video footage showed a shell slamming into a city street, not far from a bridge used by people fleeing the fighting. A group of fighters could be seen trying to help the family.

The handful of residents who managed to flee Mariupol before the humanitarian corridor closed said the city of 430,000 had been devastated.

“We saw everything: houses burning, all the people sitting in basements,” said Yelena Zamay, who fled to one of the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists. “No communication, no water, no gas, no light, no water. There was nothing.”

British military officials compared Russia’s tactics to those Moscow used in Chechnya and Syria, where surrounded cities were pulverised by airstrikes and artillery.

Expand Close Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

‘Show them these pictures’ – Olena Zelensky’s emotional plea

The wife of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an emotional plea to international media to report the “terrible truth” of Russian forces killing children in their attack on Ukraine.

In five posts on Instagram, written in Ukrainian, French, German, English and Russian, Olena Zelensky shared pictures of some of the young children who had been killed so far in the war.

She claimed that at least 38 children have already died as a result of the invasion, adding: “This figure might be increasing this very moment due to the shelling of our peaceful cities.”

Ms Zelensky pleaded with the international community to recognise Russia’s crimes, saying: “When people in Russia say that their troops are not hurting the civilian population, show them these pictures!”

She appealed directly to “all the unbiased media in the world” to “tell this terrible truth”.

She added: “Tell it to Russian mothers - let them know what exactly their sons are doing here, in Ukraine. Show these photos to Russian women - your husbands, brothers, compatriots are killing Ukrainian children!”.

Read More

‘Bomb the s**t out of Russia – Trump

Meanwhile, former US president Donald Trump told GOP's top donors that the United States should label its F-22 planes with the Chinese flag and "bomb the s**t out of Russia.”

"And then we say, China did it, we didn't do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch," he said of labeling U.S. military planes with Chinese flags and bombing Russia, which was met with laughter from the crowd of donors, according to a recording of the speech obtained by The Washington Post.

Expand Close Kevin Royale, co-project coordinator for firefighter Aid Ukraine shows Alberta Premier Jason Kenney clothing to be shipped during a tour of a warehouse with supplies destined for relief efforts in Ukraine, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kevin Royale, co-project coordinator for firefighter Aid Ukraine shows Alberta Premier Jason Kenney clothing to be shipped during a tour of a warehouse with supplies destined for relief efforts in Ukraine, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

China’s relationship with Russia ‘rock solid’

China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, as he praised his country's friendship with Russia as "rock solid".

China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion while asking Western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns.".

Wang said the causes of the "Ukraine situation" were "complex" and had not happened overnight.

"Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions," he told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

China is willing to continue to make its own efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis and the country's Red Cross will "as soon as possible" provide a batch of aid to Ukraine, Wang said, without giving details.

Russia won’t stop at Ukraine, Lithuania warns

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday warned Washington’s top diplomat Antony Blinken that a failure to stop Russia’s aggression in Ukraine would lead to a global conflict.

Addressing the U.S. secretary of state as he began a tour of Baltic states, Nauseda said Russian leader Vladimir Putin “will not stop in Ukraine” and that the world had an obligation to help Ukrainians “by all means available.”

“I mean indeed all means if we want to avoid the Third World War. The choice is in our hands,” he said.

NATO member Lithuania has sent military aid to Ukraine and welcomed small numbers of Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.

Blinken was set to visit neighboring Latvia and Estonia on Monday and Tuesday.

Belarus, which borders Lithuania and Latvia, allowed Russia to launch the assault from its territory after it had its troops stationed there for weeks under the guise of joint military exercises.

Blinken met Nauseda before talks with Lithuania's foreign minister and prime minister.

The top U.S. diplomat earlier told staff of the U.S. embassy in Vilnius that Russia's invasion of Ukraine challenged basic principles designed to keep the peace between nations.

"It's important that people understand what's actually at stake and it goes beyond even Ukraine, beyond even the Baltic countries, beyond even Europe," Blinken said.