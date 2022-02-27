Putin’s expansive rhetoric offers little guide to where his true intentions lie

“I need the Ukraine,” Hitler wrote, “in order that no one is able to starve us again, like in the last war.” As historian Timothy Snyder records in his book, Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning, Ukraine was to provide the Lebensraum, or living space, that Hitler needed for the expansion of the Third Reich. Ukraine’s “black earth” is chernozem, a particularly fertile soil, of which it possesses a quarter of the global supply. Ukraine’s people were of no consequence — mere “amorphous masses” to be dealt with as necessary.

Those masses had suffered a catastrophic famine in the early 1930s, which Ukraine has since declared a genocide, and would suffer another famine immediately post-war. Ukrainian losses in the fight against Germany (fighting with the Red Army) exceeded those of Britain, France and the US combined. The grandfather of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, was among those Ukrainians fighting in the Red Army; his own father and three uncles were killed in the Holocaust, among one-and-a-half million Jews murdered in Ukraine.

This is the country that Russian president Vladimir Putin said last week needs “denazification” and is perpetrating “genocide” against ethnic Russians in its eastern region, Donbas.

Moscow has been advancing both claims since 2014. The question now is whether these are merely part of the fog of war in which the Kremlin intends to shroud its operations in Ukraine — a tactic deployed successfully in 2014 when the global reaction to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and intervention in Donbas was muted — or whether they contain a hint that Putin’s ambitions are more expansive.

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine has been something of a buffer zone between two politico-military spheres of influence, those of Europe/Nato and of Russia. The economic historian Adam Tooze last week likened this to two weather fronts clashing and noted its economic context: since independence, Ukraine has under-performed both Russia, to its east, and Poland, to its west; its economic performance between 1990 and 2017 was the fifth-worst in the world.

“It is as though Ukraine is the low-pressure zone where two distinct fronts of global economic development are crashing into each other,” he wrote in his email newsletter.

The creation of this buffer zone has been in part the consequence of Western policy. In 1990, US Secretary of State James Baker assured Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that Nato would expand “not one inch eastward” following German unification. That promise was quickly forgotten. In 1999, the former Warsaw Pact countries of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic joined Nato; in 2004, a further expansion included the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia; in 2008, Ukraine applied to join.

This eastward expansion was controversial, not merely with Russia, but with the “realist” element of the American foreign policy community: it was “a strategic blunder of potentially epic proportions”, said George Kennan, the former diplomat who had authored the policy of “containment” of the Soviet Union.

This has been a consistent note in Putin’s drumbeat of war. In a long essay last summer on “the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians”, he suggested Ukraine was being used as “a springboard against Russia”. His recent joint statement with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Winter Olympics called on Nato “to abandon its ideologised Cold War approaches”. In Putin’s speech on Thursday declaring war, he said of Nato’s promises in 1990, “they simply conned us”.

It may well be that Nato’s expansion was an epic blunder. But even taking Putin’s antagonism at face value, it does not offer much of a guide as to where his intentions may now lie. The obvious “realist” response to this reassertion of Russian power would be to concede sovereignty over eastern Ukraine and guarantee that Ukraine will not be allowed to join Nato: to consign Ukraine to its status as, at best, a buffer zone.

But there is no clarity that that would be enough. Speaking at an event broadcast live on Twitter Spaces, Tom Wright, an Irish political scientist at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC, said Putin’s move against Ukraine was “qualitatively different” to his previous reputation for being “incrementalist and cautious”. He suggested that Putin, who is 69, may be thinking of his legacy, determined to reunify Russia and Ukraine while he still can. “He has decided that whatever price is imposed on him and whatever risks are incurred are worth paying,” Wright surmised.

Putin’s rhetoric has become more expansive. His project to protect the Russian populations in eastern Ukraine has become one to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. His project to tackle Ukraine appears to be merely one part of a larger project to reassert Russian authority along its borders. “The problem is that in the territories adjacent to us — territories that were historically ours, I emphasise — an ‘anti-Russia’ hostile to us is being created,” he said on Thursday. But this problem is not merely neighbouring hostility — the very existence of those neighbours as separate entities is illegitimate, he has suggested: in 1991, they were taken away “overnight” from “their historical motherland”, he wrote last year.

“He’s trying to conflate the government in Kyiv with the Nazi regime,” Constanze Stelzenmuller, a German expert at Brookings said last week. “This rhetoric seems to be suggesting that what he’s really doing is refighting World War II. Anybody who thinks that the impact, the collateral damage, of this conflict can be contained to the territory of Ukraine is gravely mistaken.”

One of the countries for which this prospect is most threatening is Finland — the only other European

country bordering Russia, alongside Ukraine and Belarus, that is not a Nato member. In a speech last Monday, Putin referred to how Lenin and the Bolshevik leadership had “created” modern Ukraine after the revolution of 1917 “in a way that was extremely harsh on Russia — by separating, severing what is historically Russian land”.

“Finland also gained independence in that same time — people felt this statement was perhaps also about Finland,” said Kerstin Kronvall, a veteran Finnish journalist who has lived in both Russia and Ukraine. Public opinion in Finland has traditionally been hostile to joining Nato, for fear of antagonising Russia; in recent weeks, it has swung dramatically in favour of joining Nato. “People here are really afraid,” she said. “What if Finland is next?”

Two-and-a-half-thousand years ago, the Greek island of Melos found itself in the buffer zone between the city states of Athens and Sparta, then locked in the Peloponnesian War. Melos had ties to Sparta, though preferred to remain neutral; but Athens invaded and demanded its loyalty.

The historian Thucydides recorded (or perhaps imagined) a summit between the Melians and Athenians. The Melians sought to appeal to the Athenians’ sense of justice, but the Athenians — the “realists” — dismissed this as naivety. “The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must,” they argued. The Melians argued that this would undermine the reputation of Athens; on the contrary, said the Athenians, “besides extending our empire we should gain in security by your subjection”. The Melians warned that the Spartans would come to their aid, but the Athenians laughed this off; the Spartans would not intervene for the principle, but only if they were not confident they had “superiority of power”, they said.

The Athenians duly gave Melos an ultimatum: to become a “tributary ally” of Athens while retaining nominal sovereignty. The Melians refused, and the Athenians laid siege. The Melians held out for a time, with surprising early successes, but eventually collapsed. Athens put to death all the adult men, sold the women and children into slavery and colonised the island.

A conflict that looked, initially, as an incremental advance on Russian aggression is now existential for Ukraine. But Putin, too, sees it as existential. The creation of what he called “an anti-Russia” in neighbouring territories was “a real threat not just to our interests, but to the very existence of our state, its sovereignty”, he said on Thursday. “This is the very red line that has been talked about many times. They crossed it.”

The problem for the West is precisely the vagueness of this formulation. It is not clear that even “realist” notions of recreating a buffer zone, or acknowledging a Russian “sphere of influence” on its borders, will appease him.