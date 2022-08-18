Putin’s deadly new attack robodog turns out to be more Lassie than rottweiller

A rocket-launching robotic attack dog unveiled by Russia at an arms convention is in fact a commercially available “home helper” sold on Chinese websites.

Moscow exhibited the “M-81 war machine”, armed with an RPG-26 anti-tank rocket, at the Army 2022 arms expo, which was opened by Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

Russian state media broadcast footage of the robot dog, dressed in a ninja-style outfit, walking backwards and forwards, as well as sitting, before interacting with its audience.

The machine was said to be able to designate and strike targets, and conduct patrol and scouting missions.

But experts said the machine’s black fabric outfit was being used to hide the fact it was a commercial robot. The device’s “eyes” were exposed, and were the same position and colour as those on the Chinese-made “Go1” Yushu Technology Dog, manufactured by Unitree.

The home-help device can be purchased on AliExpress – a Chinese online marketplace similar to Amazon – for about €3,000.

Given Russia’s propensity to unveil fictitious weapons, internet sleuths pored over the new technology for clues it could be a fake.

Experts said the Chinese device would be able to support the weight of an RPG-26 launcher, but were uncertain that it would be able to handle the recoil from firing the weapon.

With Russia cut off from the supply of Western microchips and other electronic components, analysts argue it is unlikely Moscow would be able to produce its own military-grade technology.

The robotic dog’s purported Russian developer, Machine Intellect, based in St Petersburg, does not appear to have any online presence. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]