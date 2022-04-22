Putin’s ‘act of humanity’ is just a cover for reality – he cannot afford to lose more troops

When Vladimir Putin announced the “liberation” of Mariupol, he was at pains to stress the move was aimed at preserving “the life and health” of Russian soldiers.

The leader’s painfully staged conversation in the Kremlin with Gen Sergei Shoigu, his defence minister, was his first public intervention in the war at this tactical level and, to some observers, it reflected ordinary Russians’ concerns about the conflict.

“We must always think, but even more so in this case, about preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers,” he told Shoigu, as if he had not already risked the lives of these very men with his bloody invasion.

Announcing that Russian troops would not storm a holdout of Ukrainian resistance, the Azovstal steel plant, he instructed: “There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities.”

Adding to his supposed concern about the welfare of Russian soldiers, he said: “Please submit proposals for awarding our distinguished soldiers for state honours. I want them all to know: they are all heroes.”

Read More

Putin was speaking as if the decision about whether or not to “storm” the plant was actually in his gift, or that he cared for the civilians trapped under the onslaught of heavy artillery. After all, Russian forces have been at it for weeks now, with little to show for their efforts besides nine exhausted battalion tactical groups and an ever-increasing heap of civilian misery.

Putin knows he needs those troops and, just as with those that made it back from the mauling north of Kyiv, it will take weeks for them to be in any shape at all to contribute to the effort in the Donbas.

Russia needs forces to strike the Donbas from the south.

The east is protected, as far as Moscow is concerned, held by separatists with secure supply lines stretching to the Russian border.

The north is under pressure, particularly on the routes past Kharkiv, but the Russians are inching past the Ukrainian counter-attacks. The west is open and Ukraine can still push troops and supplies toward the Donbas front line from Dnipro, so Putin needs troops to secure, and push up from, the south.

He needed Mariupol finished, hence the sham congratulation he had for Shoigu’s “taking control” of the city.

He tried to make the decision not to storm the last bastion there sound like a rare act of humanity. The reality is he cannot afford to lose any more troops.

Leonid Volkov, chief of staff to the jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, said of the Kremlin propaganda film: “When Putin says something in public, it is almost always the result of the administration taking measurements of public opinion and concluding it is necessary to speak in order to earn political points.”

He said the sudden order to halt the attack on Mariupol was proof there was no mass support for the war in Russian society.

The bizarre performance is notable for one other thing.

The appointment of Gen Aleksandr Dvornikov as the single commander in charge was supposed to usher in an era of strategic clarity after the earlier chaos. That one of Putin’s first actions, having appointed a new military commander, was to issue direction on a tactical action so far below the level that the president should involve himself with, shows either he doesn’t trust his military chain of command or he doesn’t know how to use it properly.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]