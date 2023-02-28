| 5.2°C Dublin

Putin’s €300m spy plane is destroyed by drones guided by Belarusian partisans

A Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control training aircraft. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters Expand

A Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control training aircraft. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters

Nataliya Vasilyeva

A Russian spy plane valued at more than €300m has been badly damaged by partisans in Belarus.

The A-50 aircraft, which is used to identify and track targets for military operations, was rendered non-operational after local resistance members used drones to drop explosives on it, according to reports.

