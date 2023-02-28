Putin’s €300m spy plane is destroyed by drones guided by Belarusian partisans

A Russian spy plane valued at more than €300m has been badly damaged by partisans in Belarus.

The A-50 aircraft, which is used to identify and track targets for military operations, was rendered non-operational after local resistance members used drones to drop explosives on it, according to reports.

The Belarusian regime has let its airfields and land be used by Moscow to stage attacks on Ukraine.

It comes as China hailed an “all-weather and comprehensive” strategic partnership with Belarus yesterday, the day before a state visit by President Alexander Lukashenko to Beijing.

The damaged A-50 had reportedly flown six missions into Ukraine on behalf of the Putin regime.

Bypol, a group of Belarusian security officials who resigned in protest against the brutal crushing of anti-regime protests in 2020, claimed the attack.

Aliaksandr Azarau, the group’s chief, said it had taken months to prepare and those responsible had already left the country.

The bombing reportedly damaged the plane’s front and central parts.

“The damage is severe so the plane is not going to go anywhere now,” Bypol said.

“Belarusian partisans are consistent in their striving to drive nazis away from their land.”

Franak Viacorka, a close adviser to opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said the attack was the most important on Belarusian soil since the war in Ukraine began.

The Russian air force operates just nine similar planes to the one damaged by partisans.

Belarus’s opposition in exile has condemned Mr Lukashenko, who won a 2020 election widely seen as rigged, for backing Vladimir Putin’s invasion and has urged Belarusians to stop Russia using the country as a staging ground for attacks.

For several months, train traffic across Belarus faced disruptions as ordinary Belarusians sabotaged railway infrastructure to halt trains carrying Russian weaponry and equipment.

Several people have been arrested and sentenced to lengthy prison terms for alleged “terrorist” attacks.

Yesterday, Belarus’s defence ministry denied reports of any incidents at the airfield. A Kremlin spokesman said he had “nothing to say” on the reports.

At least two Russian pro-war correspondents quoted sources in Belarus confirming the bombing on Sunday.

Semyon Pegov said yesterday that the airfield used by the Russian air force was attacked by drones in a surprise assault similar to that on a Russian base in Engels in December that killed three people.