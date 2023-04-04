‘Putin wanted less Nato, but he’s getting the exact opposite’ – Finland becomes latest country to join western military alliance

Finland’s formal joining of Nato will make the military alliance “stronger”, Jens Stoltenberg, its secretary general, said as he dismissed Vladimir Putin’s threat of stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Turkey, the last country to have ratified Helsinki’s membership, will hand its official texts to Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, today as Nato foreign ministers gather in Brussels.

Finland will then be invited to do the same and there will be a flag-raising ceremony at Nato’s Brussels headquarters this afternoon.

Mr Stoltenberg said: “President Putin went to war against Ukraine with the clear aim to get less Nato. He’s getting the exact opposite.”

Finland has a 810-mile border with Russia, meaning Nato’s frontier with Russia will roughly double in length once Helsinki’s decades of non-alignment end.

Mr Stoltenberg added: “We will welcome Finland as the 31st member of Nato making Finland safer and our alliance stronger.

“We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at Nato headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security and for Nato as a whole.”

In response, Alexander Grushko, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, said Moscow would strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions.

He added: “In the event that the forces and resources of other Nato members are deployed in Finland, we will take additional steps to reliably ensure Russia’s military security.”

It came after Russia vowed at the weekend to move its tactical nuclear weapons close to the western borders of Belarus, placing them at Nato’s threshold. Mr Stoltenberg dismissed the threat, saying: “So far, we haven’t seen any changes in their nuclear posture that requires any change in our nuclear posture.”

However, he told a news conference in Brussels that “there are no signs that Putin is preparing for peace. He is preparing for more war”. Allies were prepared to step up support for Ukraine further after already sending €65bn in military aid to Kyiv, he said.

Today, Sauli Niinisto, Finland’s president, will take part in the accession ceremony in Brussels after elections in which Sanna Marin, the prime minister who championed joining Nato, was defeated.

Finland was supposed to join the alliance at the same time as Sweden, but Turkey and Hungary have kept Sweden’s attempt on hold.

Ankara believes the country is a safe haven for Kurdish dissidents it considers terrorists, which Stockholm denies, and has demanded their extradition.

Budapest has cited Stockholm’s criticism of Viktor Orban, its prime minister, who is accused of backsliding on democratic norms and cracking down on gay rights.