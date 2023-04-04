| 5.1°C Dublin

‘Putin wanted less Nato, but he’s getting the exact opposite’ – Finland becomes latest country to join western military alliance

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a news conference in Brussels yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Johanna Geron Expand

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a news conference in Brussels yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Johanna Geron

James Crisp

Finland’s formal joining of Nato will make the military alliance “stronger”, Jens Stoltenberg, its secretary general, said as he dismissed Vladimir Putin’s threat of stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Turkey, the last country to have ratified Helsinki’s membership, will hand its official texts to Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, today as Nato foreign ministers gather in Brussels.

