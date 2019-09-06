Putin vows to match US missile deployment

Vladimir Putin has said Russia would produce missiles banned under a landmark Cold War-era nuclear pact that ended last month - but that Moscow would not deploy them unless the United States did so first.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, the Russian president said Moscow had urged the US to de-escalate a spiralling arms race between the former Cold War foes, but that Washington had not responded.

Mr Putin said he was concerned by US talk of deploying missiles in Japan and South Korea, a deployment he said would cover parts of Russian territory.

Tensions over nuclear arms control have been rising after Washington formally pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last month - accusing Russia of violating it, allegations Moscow denied.

Last month the United States tested a conventionally configured cruise missile that hit a target more than 500km away, a test that would have been prohibited under the pact.

Irish Independent