Putin visits Russian troops in disputed Ukrainian territories as Zelensky honours soldiers with awards

In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at an undisclosed location in Russian-occupied Ukraine. Expand
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to troops Expand

In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at an undisclosed location in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to troops

Dan Peleschuk and Guy Faulconbridge

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his commanders in two regions of Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed, while Russian forces stepped up heavy artillery bombardments and air strikes yesterday on the devastated Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, visited troops in the eastern town of Avdiivka, about 70 km (43 miles) southwest of Bakhmut, and was briefed on the battlefield situation, his office said.

