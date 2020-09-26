Putin urges pact to prevent cyber interference

President Vladimir Putin has called for an agreement between Russia and the US to guarantee not to engage in cyber-meddling in each other's elections.

In a statement ahead of the US presidential election on November 3, Mr Putin urged a reset between the two nations and said he wanted an agreement between the two countries to prevent incidents in cyberspace.

"[I propose] exchanging guarantees of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, including electoral processes, including using information and communication technologies and high-tech methods," he said.

Moscow's relations with Washington are at post-Cold War lows.

US intelligence agencies have concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election with the aim of tilting it in Donald Trump's favour, including by hacking into the campaign of his rival Hillary Clinton. Moscow denies the charge.

"One of the main strategic challenges of our time is the risk of a large-scale confrontation in the digital sphere," Mr Putin said.

He proposed the two countries reach an agreement to prevent major cyberspace incidents, something he compared to the 1972 US-Soviet missile treaty reached at the height of the Cold War to prevent incidents at sea and in the air from escalating.

