Putin turns to Orwellian logic in the face of democratic reason

George Orwell wrote in 1984 and Animal Farm two of the last century’s most insightful and biting critiques of what happens when absolute power and the duplicity of unaccountable elites coincide. It brings horror to individuals in the states concerned. As this week’s awful events show, it also brings misery to neighbouring states and risk to the wider world.

“All nations are sovereign but some are more sovereign than others” appears to be the logic of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s world view, and that of his apologists. By this logic, the independence of small nations can be undermined to protect the security, or more accurately perhaps, the dignity of larger neighbours. In the tradition of Orwellian Newspeak, “peacekeepers” (ie, bringers of war) are deployed to protect the “independence” of the newly recognised republics (ie, to enforce their dependence on Moscow).

This matters for the sake of Ukraine, a European sovereign nation and UN member, whose sovereignty and territorial integrity, which should be protected by the UN Charter, is being dismembered by a UN Security Council permanent member. Ireland’s voice has been loud and clear and true on this critical question.

It’s a question that matters for European and international security. The age of Yalta, where the great powers carved up their neighbourhood, was superseded by the age of Helsinki and Paris, of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, of respect for national and individual rights, but it is raising its ugly head again. The huge gains of the post-war period are imperilled by Russia’s aggression. Why?

Is Russia threatened by Nato expansion? Seriously? When 6pc of her borders touch on Nato territory. Does Russia imagine that Nato allies would give her a veto over who joins the alliance? Having spent two years negotiating for the UK at Nato, including being lead negotiator for the enlargement decision in 2015 and the summit decisions on defence and deterrence towards Russia in 2016, I know how carefully the alliance deliberates over such steps. There is – and will be – no rush towards enlargement. But nor will there be consensus to outsource Nato enlargement decisions to a third country.

So let’s be clear what Russia fears. It’s not the immediate prospect of Ukraine in Nato, no more than it was the EU/Ukraine agreement in 2014 which led to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the original sin of the intervention in the Donbas.

What Russia’s leaders fear is successful, outward-facing, free market democracies in Russia’s neighbourhood, because they are afraid these potent counter-examples will show the Russian people that there is a future beyond stifling, corrupt dictatorship of the kind Orwell savagely satirised 75 years ago.

It’s not for the EU or Nato, not for the UK or US, to dictate Ukraine’s future. But neither is it for Moscow.

We recognised this at the Nato Warsaw Summit in 2016. As for Ukraine, its leaders must make their own choices – not ours, and certainly not President Putin’s.

Paul Johnston is British Ambassador to Ireland