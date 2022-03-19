Putin tub-thumps at Crimea invasion rally, but fails to mention war​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

At the rally in Moscow, Putin was dressed more like a investment manager on the slopes of Gstaad than the despot he has become. Photo: Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP

The crowds chanted “Rossiya, Rossiya” as the man in the middle of the vast Luzhniki Stadium vowed to “accomplish all of our plans” while quoting chapter and verse from the Book of John.

Vladimir Putin, wearing an Italian designer coat modestly priced at €18,000 over a white roll-neck sweater, was drumming up support for his “special military operation”.

Whatever he was going to say, he definitely would not be mentioning the war.

Putin was dressed more like an investment fund manager on the slopes of Gstaad than the despot he has become.

One Russian commentator described his tub-thumping speech as akin to “Billy Graham [the Christian evangelist] meets North Korea”.

In 2018, television viewers across the globe had seen the Luzhniki Stadium host the World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Now, with ever tightening economic and sporting sanctions in place, the stadium is pretty much redundant.

However, it was the perfect setting for Putin’s rallying cry to the nation, broadcast on the anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Not that the event didn’t go without a hitch. Putin was mid-sentence – “It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided by chance with the birthday of one of our outstanding military” – when the state television feed cut out, to be replaced by a pre-recorded clip of a band playing patriotic music.

Had the president collapsed? Had there been a coup? Alas, the fault lay with a technical broadcasting issue.

Russian viewers were able to watch the speech in full a few minutes later.

One possibility was that the state broadcaster might have been hacked and its transmission disrupted.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, later said it was because of a “technical glitch on a server”.

This was a rare outing for the 69-year-old Russian leader. He still spends most of his time self-isolating for fear of Covid. It was his first appearance in front of his supporters since the war’s outbreak more than three weeks ago.

Footage from the concert appeared to show him limping slightly as he slowly made his way off the stage at the end of his speech.

Reports on Russian media suggested that thousands of people had been bussed in for the occasion. Officials suggested more than 200,000 were in attendance, even though the stadium’s official capacity for matches is 81,000.

The BBC, which had spoken to members of the crowd entering the Luzhniki, said many of them worked in the public sector and had been “pressured” to attend by their employers.

An unnamed woman told Sova Vision, a Russian media outlet, that she had no alternative.

“We were put on a bus and brought here,” she said. Students said they had been given the day off lectures if they went.

Putin’s supporters waved Russian flags or else banners with the “Z” symbol that has been painted on all the Russian vehicles invading Ukraine.

In his speech, Putin quoted from the Book of John: “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” Russia has lost an estimated 7,000 troops so far in its illegal war.

The president congratulated the people of Crimea for choosing Russia and said the action in Ukraine was to protect Russian speakers in the country’s east, which has been mired in a Moscow-fuelled separatist insurgency for the past eight years.

“To free people from that suffering, from that genocide – that was the main reason, the main motive and goal of the military operation that we launched in the Donbas and Ukraine,” he said.

“We know what we need to do, how to do it and at what cost. And we will absolutely accomplish all of our plans.”

The crowd shouted their support. They didn’t dare do otherwise. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

